Ketogenic diet, an increasingly widespread and promising type of diet with respect to the final results: all the potential risks that are hidden in this food choice

Information about nutrition increases over time and there are more and more widespread philosophies on the subject, starting with the alleged experts who reveal surprising data on the desired results. Paying attention to one’s choices, from physical activity to diet, is healthy behavior and an ally of an optimal state of well-being, as well as physical fitness.

However let yourself be convinced by more drastic choices to optimize the result in a short time, without the support of an expert who can guide a real path, it is extremely discouraged. Extremism in food often hides risks potentially harmful for the body, especially when there is confusion about the real effects and data of food choices.

Among the most popular diets of the moment, that ketogenic it enjoys an excellent reputation, but has some limitations that should be considered, in addition to the danger that lurks in its adoption. All the details of the ketogenic diet that you should know before starting to experiment with it without the help of specialists who can draw up an effective program.

Ketogenic diet: the hidden risks

Nutrition is often at the center of scientific insights that reveal new philosophies for taking care of the body starting right from the “fuel”. There are more and more ideas that are being developed regarding the most balanced diet, but just as many are the slimming ones for “extremism” that aim to optimize the results.

These types of regimen require the unavoidable assistance of a expert that can guide you correctly in orientation, in order to avoid possible associated risks. There ketogenic diet in this sense it is the subject of controversy and perplexity, despite the fact that it is increasingly widespread thanks to the promises of the final effect. The name includes the very meaning of this philosophy, which it reduces minimum carbohydratesfor a greater assimilation of proteins, a choice that “forces” the body to consume them fat reserves to produce energy.

In fact, by eliminating carbohydrates, the body produces the so-called “chetonic bodies“, which allow the mechanism previously mentioned, in order to stimulate rapid weight loss. Like any food imbalance, the ketogenic diet also has various risks, which are greater in some conditions where it is even avoidable.

Openly not recommended in case of pregnancy, pancreatitis or hepatic and renal insufficiency, the ketogenic diet can cause problems for the organs involved, worsening the health of liver and kidneys. Also any small variation in diet could cause a sharp drop weight gainsince the drastic reduction of carbohydrates inevitably slows down their absorption from a metabolic point of view, thus becoming counterproductive compared to the initial intentions.