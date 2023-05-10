Ketosis: how the process behind the ketogenic diet works

Benefits and harms of one of the most popular diets. The expert of the Italian Society of Food Sciences explains what it is, how to lose weight and what to pay attention to

The scientific journal Jama succinctly describes it as “a diet high in fat and extremely restrictive with regard to carbohydrates”. In fact, the ketogenic diet, born as a therapeutic protocol against epilepsy, is characterized precisely by the intake of very few carbohydrates, lots of fats, lots of protein. He has conquered many VIPs, from Hollywood stars such as Halle Berry and the Kardashians to the famous basketball player LeBron James, and social networks are full of ‘test …