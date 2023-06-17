Key elements for the formation of life discovered in a moon of Saturn » Science News

The results of a recent survey suggest that Enceladus’ ocean has an abundant amount of phosphate, a compound essential for creating genetic material.

In 2005, NASA’s Cassini spacecraft first detected huge plumes of steam emanating from one of Saturn’s moons. Enceladus. Analysis of these jets revealed the presence of water vaporice particles and carbon dioxide which made researchers suspect that this satellite has gli necessary chemicals to develop life. Against this backdrop, an international team of researchers has uncovered new evidence suggesting that Enceladus’ vast ocean, covered in a thick layer of surface ice, contain phosphorus, a key element for life. This was revealed by a research by the Southwest Research Institute (USA). During their investigation, the experts analyzed samples of ice grains and gases ejected into space from fissures on the lunar surface, discovering the presence of sodium phosphates. These results, along with similar complementary laboratory experiments, suggest that phosphorus is abundant in Enceladus’ ocean. Phosphorus below form of phosphates is one of the most important elements for life on Earth, as it is essential for the “creation of DNA and RNA, the molecules that carry energy, cell membranes, bones and teeth of people and animals, and even the microbiome of marine plankton“, so life as we know it would not be possible without these compounds, the academics explain.

According to Christopher Glen, co-author of the study, i geochemical models that they had developed indicated the presence of large amounts of phosphorus on Enceladus. However, she added, to his surprise at hers, “concentrations of phosphate at least 100 times higher in the plumes that form in the oceanic waters of the moon relative to the oceans of the Earth”. For scientists, the results of geochemical experiments and models show that high concentrations of phosphate are the result of a increased solubility of phosphate minerals on Enceladus, a phenomenon that, according to experts, could be repeated on other moons with frozen oceans such as Titan, one of Saturn’s satellites, or Europa, which orbits Jupiter. This fact, highlight the researchers in a published article in Nature magazine, it could represent one of the most important discoveries in astronomy in recent times, since phosphorus, the least abundant bioessential element, had not been detected in a larger ocean beyond our planet. With this discovery, Glein said, it is confirmed that the Enceladus ocean meets the requirements generally considered necessary for life: the presence of bio-essential elements and liquid water. The next step in his research, he said, is to observe “whether the habitable ocean is actually inhabited. Using a model to predict the presence of phosphate is one thing, but actually finding evidence of it presence of phosphate it’s incredibly exciting. This is an amazing achievement for astrobiology and a huge step forward in the search for life beyond Earth“, concluded the expert.