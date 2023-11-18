Key Findings from the Recalmin 2023 Report Presented at the 44th National Congress of the SEMI

The Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) has presented the report Recalmin 2023, which reveals the results of a survey conducted in 104 hospital services of the specialty. Juana Carretero, president of the scientific society, shared the main statistics of the report during the 44th National Congress of the SEMI held in Valencia.

According to the progress of the Recalmin 2023 report, Internal Medicine services incorporate 2,168 full-time internists, with an average of 21 internists per service. The estimated rate of internists in specialty services within the National Health System (SNS) is 8.4 per 100,000 inhabitants, which SEMI believes is far from the necessary average. They suggest the ideal figure could be between 11 and 13 internists per 100,000 inhabitants.

In terms of hospital beds, Internal Medicine services have an average of 17% assigned, with 9% having an assigned short stay unit. Additionally, 28% have a palliative care unit and 21% have a palliative care consultation. The report also reveals 43% of Internal Medicine services have an assigned medical day hospital, 26% have been assigned home hospitalization, and 59% have a care program for complex chronic patients.

The report also highlights the hospital discharge rates, with Internal Medicine services accounting for approximately 20% of the total. There is also a discussion on the research activity, with the data showing that centers with less than 200 beds have a scarce research activity.

The debate at the National Congress included moderators Manuel Méndez Bailón and Montserrat Chimeno Viñas, as well as Javier Elola Somoza and María Teresa Herranz Martín who also shared their insights during the colloquium.

It is important to note that the data collection phase is still open, with 104 hospital services already responding to the survey. SEMI hopes that more centers will join, as the data will help to improve patient care and could potentially provide comparative information between hospitals and autonomous communities. The complete report is anticipated to be published in the near future.

