KfH General Assembly 2023 / Annual Report 2022 / Despite the positive annual financial statements, there is still a great need for action for the KfH

Neu-Isenburg – At the 54th ordinary general meeting of the non-profit KfH Board of Trustees for Dialysis and Kidney Transplantation e. V., which took place as a hybrid event on the afternoon of May 25, 2023 at the headquarters in Neu-Isenburg, there was a slightly positive annual financial statement to be announced for the first time in three years. However, this should not hide the need for further action, warned the Chairman of the Board, Professor Dr. medical Dieter Bach in his speech to the members.

The consistently implemented program of measures to stabilize the KfH’s economy showed its effects in 2022. “For the past year, the KfH recorded a slightly positive annual result of 3.3 million euros,” announced Bach with restrained joy. Structures have changed, projects and processes have been further developed and future issues have been actively tackled, always with the aim of providing KfH patients with the best possible care, he emphasized. Regionalization contributes to internal stability, changes at the KfH locations and best-practice projects are intended to help, among other things, to overcome staff shortages and save costs. Sustainability is also playing an increasingly important role in dialysis, a very energy-intensive form of treatment, especially since the ecological footprint of dialysis facilities is considered to be the highest of all medical facilities. This is not the only reason why the KfH wants to significantly increase the proportion of home dialysis, even if the proportion is already significantly higher in a comparison of all dialysis providers within Germany: “Dialysis at home enables more individual and flexible treatment, which patients rightly demand. And, it is currently the greenest dialysis,” says Bach.

Despite the positive annual financial statements, the KfH is still facing major challenges that require a high level of change competence. “The focus for 2023 is the consistent continuation and implementation of the defined package of measures with a focus on cost-cutting measures,” emphasized the CEO. The entire nephrology department is suffering from exorbitantly increased costs with almost the same income, which made it increasingly difficult to ensure high-quality dialysis care. With regard to the general economic conditions, there were also positive developments in the first quarter of 2023, he reported: For the first time in 20 years, the remuneration for outpatient dialysis flat rates was increased by two percent on January 1, 2023 in the uniform assessment scale (EBM). Furthermore, on March 29, 2023, in addition to the statutory energy price brakes, financial support for energy-intensive specialist areas, which also include dialysis facilities, was decided in the EBM for the year 2023. “The increase in the dialysis flat rate on January 1, 2023 represents an interim step for the KfH and all dialysis providers,” emphasized Bach. All outpatient dialysis facilities are faced with steadily increasing material and personnel costs, aggravated by the current inflation. For these reasons, an essential requirement of all outpatient dialysis providers is to reliably dynamize the dialysis flat rates so that an annual adjustment to the cost increases can be made. “We expect that an adequate solution will be found here together with the payers,” says Bach. The KfH annual report 2022 with background and topics including relevant figures, data and facts is available for download at www.kfh.de and can be ordered via [email protected].

The non-profit KfH board of trustees for dialysis and kidney transplantation eV stands for high-quality and integrative nephrological care for patients with kidney disease. It was founded in 1969, making it the oldest and largest dialysis provider in Germany. More than 18,000 dialysis patients and currently around 74,000 outpatients receive comprehensive treatment in more than 200 KfH centres.