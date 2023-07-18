KfH is a new member of the European Alliance for Kidney Health

Neu-Isenburg – Since June 28, 2023, the non-profit KfH Board of Trustees for Dialysis and Kidney Transplantation e. V. Member of the European Kidney Health Alliance (EKHA). The aim of the alliance is to create greater awareness of the effects of chronic kidney disease in the EU Parliament in order to improve the quality of life and treatment outcomes for patients with chronic kidney disease through measures – investment in care, development and research. Of the 34 members of the EKHA, the KfH is the only non-profit nephrological comprehensive provider.

In connection with the admission of the KfH as an alliance member, KfH CEO Prof. Dr. medical Dieter Bach presented the KfH to the members at the EKHA General Assembly in Brussels on June 28, 2023 and gave an overview of the size, organization and medical spectrum of the association. “We are very pleased that we can support the work in the network for patients with chronic kidney disease by joining,” emphasized Bach. From his point of view, the economic and ecological challenges for the nephrological care of the future could be better managed together.

After the General Assembly, the European Kidney Forum took place in the EU Parliament

On the afternoon of June 28, the European Kidney Forum 2023 “The Future of Kidney Care” organized by the EKHA took place in the EU Parliament. EKHA members discussed new approaches in kidney care together with politicians, researchers and patient groups: Prevention must be strengthened, the health needs of people with chronic kidney disease must be met, while at the same time minimizing the negative impact on the environment. It is crucial to raise awareness of the topic as a whole. The demand of the EKHA is therefore to place innovations in nephrology at the top of the research and policy agendas of the EU and its member states.

EKHA participates in the global action plan

The EKHA also joined the global initiative “Decade of the KidneyTM” in April 2021, which was launched by the American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP) in Finally, a global action plan for kidney diseases will emerge from the fight against cancer in Europe.

Caption: KfH CEO Prof. Dr. medical Dieter Bach (left) and Prof. Fokko Wieringa, senior scientist at IMEC, Netherlands, and speaker at the European Kidney Forum 2023, in front of the European Parliament building in Brussels. Photo: dr Benno Kitsche.

The non-profit KfH board of trustees for dialysis and kidney transplantation eV stands for high-quality and integrative nephrological care for patients with kidney disease. It was founded in 1969, making it the oldest and largest dialysis provider in Germany. More than 18,000 dialysis patients and currently around 74,000 outpatients receive comprehensive treatment in more than 200 KfH centres.

