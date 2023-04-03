The Federal Ministry of Health, for example, developed the “Global Health Program” together with the Robert Koch Institute and other institutions and organizations to strengthen the health systems in emerging and developing countries. It includes, for example, measures to build up laboratory capacities and disease warning systems. Knowledge transfer and on-site training of personnel are decisive pillars. However, part of the program is also the establishment of teams of experts who can help quickly if necessary.

The aim of the “Clinic Partnerships – Partners Strengthen Health” initiative that has now been launched is to contribute to improving patient care on site through knowledge transfer. Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe and Federal Development Minister Gerd Müller gave the impetus for the clinic partnerships during their joint trip to the West African Ebola regions last year. Together with the Else Kröner-Fresenius Foundation, the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) finances partnerships between German clinics and healthcare facilities in developing and emerging countries. The content of the initiative is supported by the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) and the World Health Organization (WHO).