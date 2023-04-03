Home Health Kick-off for the clinic partnerships initiative
Health

Kick-off for the clinic partnerships initiative

by admin

The Federal Ministry of Health, for example, developed the “Global Health Program” together with the Robert Koch Institute and other institutions and organizations to strengthen the health systems in emerging and developing countries. It includes, for example, measures to build up laboratory capacities and disease warning systems. Knowledge transfer and on-site training of personnel are decisive pillars. However, part of the program is also the establishment of teams of experts who can help quickly if necessary.

The aim of the “Clinic Partnerships – Partners Strengthen Health” initiative that has now been launched is to contribute to improving patient care on site through knowledge transfer. Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe and Federal Development Minister Gerd Müller gave the impetus for the clinic partnerships during their joint trip to the West African Ebola regions last year. Together with the Else Kröner-Fresenius Foundation, the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) finances partnerships between German clinics and healthcare facilities in developing and emerging countries. The content of the initiative is supported by the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

See also  Lapsus $ stole Cortana and Bing from Microsoft

You may also like

Farewell to Ryuichi Sakamoto: the Oscar-winning musician for...

Friuli Venezia Giulia: polling stations open for regional...

Positive interim report on the implementation of the...

Bad weather: orange alert in Calabria and Sicily

Wild Lucarelli unleashed, the answers to the followers:...

Bad weather, orange alert in Sicily: rain expected...

United Nations Political Declaration on Antimicrobial Resistance

Finland elections: Conservatives unseat Marin, ultra-right boom –...

Bitter land today, the summary of Sunday 2...

Ski mountaineers overwhelmed by the avalanche: who were...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy