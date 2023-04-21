Kick-off for the federal government’s pharmaceutical dialogue with representatives from industry, science and trade unions

15. September 2014. Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe, Federal Research Minister Johanna Wanka and the Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, Uwe Beckmeyer, today gave the go-ahead for the Pharma Dialogue with representatives of drug manufacturers and science. The aim of the Pharma Dialogue is to strengthen Germany as a pharmaceutical location in the areas of research, development and production in order to continue to ensure a nationwide, high-quality and safe supply of pharmaceuticals in Germany.