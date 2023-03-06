Regarding the main content of the declaration:

The actors agree that the concerns and goals agreed in the declaration will be further specified. To this end, there should be a regular exchange of experiences and promising concepts.

Those responsible in health and care facilities, kindergartens, schools, companies and municipalities should be supported in designing the framework conditions in these living environments to be health-promoting and at the same time climate-friendly and to sensitize and enable people to behave in a way that protects and adapts to the climate.

The actors want to use their options for action in the different supply areas and take sustainability and climate protection criteria into account even more in the future. These include, in particular, energy savings, energetic refurbishment, waste avoidance, sustainable procurement, use of renewable energies and efficient use of resources.

Another important concern is to generate and use scientific evidence and epidemiological knowledge. As a result, new health hazards, such as the spread of infectious diseases that have hitherto been rare in our country, can be recognized more quickly, knowledge of the interactions between climate change and health can be taken into account in everyday care and integrated into training, further education and further training offers.