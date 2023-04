September 19, 2016. At the beginning of the “Resuscitation Week”, Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe and the head of the Federal Center for Health Education, Dr. Heidrun Thaiss, gave the go-ahead for the “National Action Alliance for Revival” (NAWIB) and the joint information campaign in Berlin. Numerous celebrities such as the three-time Olympic champion Maria Höfl-Riesch and Dr. Eckart von Hirschhausen, Gerald Asamoah and the French Ambassador Philippe Etienne support the joint campaign.