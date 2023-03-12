ROMA – A crazy gesture at the end of the first half by Plums and the Roma closes down 3-1 at the interval with the Sassuolo. At the Olimpico the training of Dionysis he carries on with the brace of Lauriente, Zalewski shortens for the Giallorossi, but in the 45th minute it is the Albanian defender who becomes the protagonist with a disproportionate reaction on Berardi.

Madness Kumbulla: kick to Berardi, penalty and red

It all happens in the penalty area of ​​the Roma at minute 45, with Berardi trying to beat Rui Patricio in split, decisive the pressure of Plums who gets up and reacts to the black-green attacker by kicking him on the thigh. The referee Blacksmiths interrupts the game and is recalled by the Var: after the review the decision is a penalty for the Sassuolo and red card for the defender of Mourinho. The penalty was awarded because at the moment of Kumbulla’s reaction the game had not been stopped by the referee and the action was continuing regularly.





Rome, rejected the appeal: two rounds of disqualification for Mourinho



