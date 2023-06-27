“Kicked by the master”

The parents enroll him in a martial arts club and the little one dies on the second day of training. This is what happened to an eight year old boy. He should have taken self-defense lessons, but the young boy, on the other hand, seems to have been killed by the same master who should have taught him the techniques of the discipline, to defend himself.

The parents had paid for an entire year of lessons in the sports centre Chongde Juying Martial Arts Sports Club starting June 17, paying 7,680 yuan (over 1,300 euros) to train at the club Qingdaoin Shandong, China.

On the second day after enrollment, on June 18, the 8-year-old boy was taken to the Third People’s Hospital in Chenyang District in east China province. There he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The medical records cited by the Chinese newspaper The Paper they revealed that his heart stopped about 20 minutes before he reached the hospital. The Chenyang branch of the Qingdao Public Security Bureau said today, June 26, that three people associated with the club, including the couple in charge of the facility and a master, were arrested around 2 pm on June 18 for arranging a criminal proceedings related to “intentional harm leading to death”.

The investigations are ongoing and the activities of the sports club have been suspended. In a video that was released on Chinese social networks, a man can be seen attempting to prop up an apparently unconscious child in a chair in what appears to be a gym.

The boy, wearing an orange T-shirt with the martial arts club’s name on the back, falls off his chair to the floor as soon as the man stops holding him. As he lies motionless, a woman’s voice is heard saying: “If you keep this up, your mother told me, she won’t come for you for a year.”

According to initial reports, some young people who attend the club have claimed that the 8-year-old boy was “kicked” by a teacher.

The boy’s father, Zhaisaid to China Newsweek that the owner of the club had sent a video of the boy to his parents at around 11am on 18 June. When the mother noticed that her son looked unusually pale, she asked the club owner to monitor her condition. But around 1.50pm the family received word that the boy would not make it, shortly before his death was confirmed in hospital.

The mother said that her son was bruised in many areas, with his legs particularly injured and blamed the sports facility for not having immediately provided treatment.

The martial arts club would be open in just over two months and presented itself as a structure intent on “cultivating and technically training martial arts talents”.

