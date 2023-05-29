Kidney cancer, 1 out of 2 cases is curable if diagnosed early – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 29 – 12,600 new cases of kidney cancer are diagnosed in Italy every year and 50% of patients in whom the disease is identified early recover. However, the discovery of the tumor often occurs by chance. To find out about risk factors, symptoms and available therapies, the Side by Side social campaign is starting, which involves the creation of the first information portal entirely dedicated to renal cell carcinoma, tumoridelrene.it.



“Specific information on this pathology – comments Tonia Cinquegrana, president of the National Association of Kidney Cancer – is very difficult to find. When patients receive the diagnosis, they find it difficult to orient themselves and to find a comparison with those who have already lived this experience”. Little is also known about risk factors: among these, cigarette smoking is the most important and its impact is proportional to the number of cigarettes smoked every day and to the number of years of exposure.



Obesity and arterial hypertension follow.



Approximately 144,000 people in Italy are affected by it and in 55% of patients the diagnosis occurs when the tumor is still located in the kidney and this makes the prognosis more favorable.



Since the symptoms of the disease often remain silent, however, over half of the diagnoses occur randomly, during ultrasound checks carried out for other reasons and in 30% of cases, unfortunately, the disease is instead diagnosed already in an advanced or metastatic stage.



Launched by Msd Italia, the campaign also aims to support patients and caregivers in tackling the treatment path. “From a therapeutic point of view, says Giuseppe Carrieri, president of the Society of Andrology, localized kidney cancer is treated by removing the entire organ or part of it if there are small tumors.



In the case of metastatic kidney cancer, chemotherapy treatments are ineffective and therefore oncologists use targeted therapies and immunotherapy”.



(ANSA).

