Now patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (aRCC) have another chance for treatment. The Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has, in fact, approved the reimbursement of the combination of nivolumab and cabozantinib for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma. The association of an immunoncological drug (nivolumab) with a targeted therapy (cabozantinib) thus becomes available in this neoplasm in our country. In our country, currently, the median 5-year survival for this neoplastic pathology for all stages is 70% and about 144,000 people live with a diagnosis of advanced renal cell carcinoma.

Low survival in metastatic disease

In April 2021 the European Commission approved this new regimen based on the results of the Phase III CheckMate-9ER study, which demonstrated the superior efficacy of the combination compared to sunitinib for three key endpoints: overall survival, progression and objective response rate. “The introduction of innovative medical therapies has radically improved the treatment of renal cell carcinoma over the past decade,” he explains Carmine Pinto, Director of Medical Oncology, Comprehensive Cancer Center, AUSL-IRCCS of Reggio Emilia and President of the Federation of Italian Cooperative Oncology Groups (FICOG). “Unfortunately, the 5-year survival rate in metastatic disease is 12-15%; in this context, clinical studies and translational research, which combine immunotherapy with biological drugs, are producing relevant results aimed both at modulating the treatment on the basis of biological and clinical characteristics and at an increase in the activity of the treatment, which wants to translate into an improvement in survival and quality of life. We now have a new therapeutic option which, as demonstrated by the CheckMate-9ER study, in addition to the positive results in terms of efficacy (OS, PFS and ORR), reduces the risk of deterioration in the quality of life in treated patients ”.

The need for new therapies

The approval is based on data from the Phase 3 CheckMate-9ER study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The study data indicated that cabozantinib in combination with nivolumab doubled the median progression-free survival rate and significantly improved the overall survival rate and the likelihood of achieving disease control. “There is a continuing need for new therapies that show a benefit in different subgroups of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma – he explains. Giuseppe Procopio, Head of Genitourinary Medical Oncology IRCCS Foundation National Cancer Institute of Milan -. In kidney cancer, chemotherapy and radiotherapy have always been ineffective and their use is scarce. The treatment of choice for localized disease is surgery, conservative when possible. Over 50% of patients with early stage disease recover. However, 30% reach the diagnosis already in an advanced stage and, in a third, the disease can recur in metastatic form after surgery. Historically, the 5-year survival in advanced or metastatic disease did not exceed 13% ”.

Lo studio CheckMate-9ER

CheckMate-9ER is an open-label, randomized, multicentre, Phase 3 study evaluating patients with advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (aRCC) not previously treated with systemic therapy. In total, 651 patients (23% favorable risk, 58% intermediate risk, 20% unfavorable risk; 25% with PD-L1≥1%) were randomized to receive nivolumab plus cabozantinib (n = 323) or sunitinib ( n = 328). The primary endpoint of the study is progression-free survival (PFS). “In the CheckMate -9ER study, nivolumab in combination with cabozantinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, at a median follow-up of two years, reduced the risk of death by 30% compared to sunitinib,” continues Procopio. In addition, median progression-free survival, the study’s primary endpoint, doubled compared to patients who received sunitinib alone (17 months vs 8.3 months), as did the objective response rate (55.7% vs 28.4 months). %). In an exploratory analysis, the association was correlated with a disease control rate, which included complete response, partial response, and stable disease, of 88.2% compared with 69.9% with sunitinib ”.

Tolerability

Another key element is the good tolerability profile of this combination therapy. “Cabozantinib creates a tumor microenvironment that makes the action of immunotherapy more effective, allowing a synergistic antitumor activity in association with nivolumab. The data from CheckMate -9ER help reinforce the value of the combination of nivolumab and cabozantinib in the first line for patients choosing the regimen consisting of immunotherapy with a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, ”adds Procopio.

The point of view of the patients

Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is the most common type of kidney cancer in adults, accounting for more than 431,000 new cases and 179,000 deaths worldwide each year. Renal cell carcinoma is about twice as common in men than in women, with the highest rates of the disease in North America and Europe. “We are delighted that the regulatory body has finally approved the reimbursement of this new front-line therapeutic option which is added to those recently approved and which greatly expand the range of treatment options for advanced renal cell carcinoma”, comments Tonia Cinquegrana, President of ANTURE (National Kidney Cancer Association). “For these results, we must thank the scientific research, but also all the patients who agree to participate in the trials, for themselves and for others. However, there are still many challenges to be faced in order to improve the prospects for treatment, starting with the need to increase early diagnosis. There is also a quality of life problem, during and after treatment, which must always be guaranteed. It is very important for us to know that patients, treated with the combination nivolumab and cabozantinib, have reported, in addition to prolonged survival, significant improvements in their quality of life “.