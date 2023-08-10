Kidney cancer, the disease Michela Murgia suffered from

It was May 6th. The writer Michela Murgia released a long interview to Corriere della Sera in which she, for the first time, declared that she had stage four kidney cancer. She spoke of months of life, and months have been: she Murgia passed away due to illness. “There is no turning back from the fourth stage”, she said in response to a question from the journalist. A statement that at the time led the National Association of Kidney Cancer (Anture) to remind the many patients in Italy that today there are many treatments for kidney cancer and even the fourth stage may not be a definitive sentence. Each story, of course, is unique. For this we retrace the progress made in the last 10 years, which have seen fivefold survival.

The numbers of kidney cancer in Italy

Kidney is not a frequent tumor: it represents, in fact, only 3% of all solid tumors affecting adults. In 2022 there were 12,600 thousand new cases (7,800 in men and 4,800 in women) and it is estimated that today there are 144,400 people in our country who have received a diagnosis in the past (97,200 men and 47,200 women). There are different subtypes of kidney cancer, depending on the cells from which they develop: the most frequent is clear cell renal cell carcinoma, which represents about 75% of all cases (and to which the reported data refer); then there are papillary renal carcinomas, of the collecting ducts, chromophobes and other rarer histotypes. In general, 7 out of 10 patients are alive five years after diagnosis and we can speak of recovery for over half of those who discover early-stage cancer.

Symptoms and risk factors

Symptoms are non-specific and may be overlooked or confused with other conditions such as kidney stones. This explains why most kidney cancers are discovered by chance (over 8,000 out of the 12,000 diagnosed last year), following imaging tests, such as ultrasound, done for other reasons, such as gallstones . When present, the most frequent signs are the presence of blood in the urine and a dull pain in the side or an abdominal mass. However, there are clear risk factors: the most important role is played by cigarette smoking, but obesity and arterial hypertension also increase the likelihood of getting sick.

3 out of 4 tumors discovered in early stage

“The positive fact is that tumors are very often identified when they are still confined within the kidney, i.e. in an early stage: in stage I (less than 7 cm) or in stage II (above 7 cm) – he says Sergio BracardaDirector of the complex structure of medical and translational Oncology and of the Oncology department at the Santa Maria di Terni Hospital and President of the Italian Society of Uro-Oncology (SIUrO, on whose site it is possible to find in-depth information on this tumor) -. We speak of stage III, however, when the tumor has also spread to the surrounding structures. A peculiarity of renal cell carcinoma is its tendency to invade mainly blood vessels and to be highly vascularized. This, however, does not affect the surgery, so much so that the majority of patients are operated on successfully”.

Operable metastatic (stage IV) kidney cancer

When the tumor reaches distant organs it is called stage IV or metastatic. Approximately 25% of patients are metastatic already at diagnosis, while another 25% recur and progress after radical surgery. “Until not long ago – continues the expert – stage IV disease was defined as inoperable, while today this assumption is questioned when one is faced with oligometastatic patients, i.e. with few metastases (up to 3 or 5, depending on the school of thought, ed.): for example when we have peripheral pulmonary nodules that allow a conservative intervention. In our experience, patients operated on for a few peripheral lung metastases may never recur.”

In some cases it is therefore possible to completely remove the disease even if it is in the metastatic phase, by combining different ablative techniques (surgery, radiotherapy and other local treatments). For these patients, it is now also possible to prescribe immunotherapy as an adjuvant therapy after surgery, to reduce the risk of their recurrence. This is the first treatment available for patients defined as high risk.

Inoperable metastatic (stage IV) kidney cancer

For all the other cases of metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma in which it is not possible to perform local interventions (inoperable stage IV), in the last 10-15 years there have been important and rapid evolutions: first thanks to antiangiogenic drugs, which contrast the formation of new blood vessels and ‘throttle’ the tumor; then with the advent of immunotherapy, which has great efficacy in this neoplasm. Today there are several possibilities of combining the two types of drugs, even in the first line of treatment of metastatic disease.

The panorama has therefore changed a lot, with survival more than fivefold: “Up until 10 years ago, 5-year survival was around 5%, while today it is around 40% – underlines Bracarda -. Clinical trials also report an 8-16% complete remission and a 75-90% chance of disease control, depending on the drug combinations and patient populations considered. These are important results for a neoplasm that 15 years ago was orphaned of treatments. But she – she concludes – we are not satisfied: work is being done to increase disease control and the safety profile of therapies ”.