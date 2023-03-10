Prevent heart attack and stroke: From the age of 35 you should have a kidney check-up – pay attention to two values

E-Mail

Split



More

Twitter



Press



Feedback



Report an error Spotted an Error? Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks. There is no genetic engineering in the plant But no worry:

Genetically modified

are the

From the age of 35, health insurance pays for a general health check-up every three years. This is important but neglects the kidneys. Which values ​​are important to check the health of your kidneys and thus prevent heart attacks and strokes.

The one with one Links marked with a symbol or underline are affiliate links. If a purchase is made, we will receive one Provision – at no extra cost to you! More info

Medical check-ups are important and are part of the necessary mindfulness, as are sports, exercise, nutrition and perhaps yoga. The health check-up is available to everyone over the age of 35 with statutory health insurance every three years free of charge. Health risks and previous exposures should be queried and diseases should be recognized and combated as early as possible. That’s why the health check-up deals with the most well-known diseases and determines many values ​​- but it neglects the kidneys! Only the urine test for protein using a paper strip test is required. What has not yet been planned: The determination of the two most important parameters for assessing the performance and the state of health of the kidneys. The two values ​​are the eGFR and the UACR.

About the expert Werner Riegel has been chairman of the German Kidney Foundation for 16 years. Until October 2021 he was director of the Medical Clinic III at the Darmstadt Clinic with a focus on kidney, high pressure and rheumatic diseases. You can find more information about kidney health at Website of the German Kidney Foundation.

It’s important to get your kidneys checked regularly because kidney disease can result from diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease. But there are also independent kidney diseases. And when they do exist, for whatever reason, they have many complications, which in turn increase the risk of heart attack, stroke and dialysis treatment. When examinations are reimbursed Good to know: In the case of acute illnesses and suspected diagnoses of kidney disease, all examinations are reimbursed. If you have an acute illness, the health insurance company will take care of all the necessary examinations – regardless of your age. This is especially true when a doctor identifies risk factors for kidney disease. Then the kidney check with eGFR and UACR can also be carried out. If you have type 2 diabetes mellitus and are enrolled in a so-called disease management program, you can be pretty sure that the values ​​mentioned will be determined regularly by your family doctor. So take the chance and have your values ​​checked regularly once you are enrolled.

Read more from Werner Riegel

Which values ​​are important for the kidney check? The important values ​​are the eGFR and the UACR. The determination and evaluation of these two parameters is actually not complicated, but they are not yet fully established in the statutory preventive programs. Therefore, this examination is not yet listed as routine by the health insurance companies. eGFR (calculated gomerular filtration rate) is a measure of kidney function. When blood creatinine is determined, kidney function can be determined fairly accurately using validated formulas that include age and gender. 100 ml/min would be normal. 30 would correspond to a performance of 30 percent. The calculation is stored in most laboratories, so that the eGFR value is usually already on the laboratory sheet when a blood sample is taken and the creatinine value is requested.

(calculated gomerular filtration rate) is a measure of kidney function. When blood creatinine is determined, kidney function can be determined fairly accurately using validated formulas that include age and gender. 100 ml/min would be normal. 30 would correspond to a performance of 30 percent. The calculation is stored in most laboratories, so that the eGFR value is usually already on the laboratory sheet when a blood sample is taken and the creatinine value is requested. UACR is a measure of the damage to the small kidney corpuscles (glomeruli). It means the amount of albumin, a specific protein, in the urine, per creatinine, also in the urine. For this purpose, the urine is sent to the laboratory or your doctor has a measuring device in his laboratory. It is not necessary to collect the urine for 24 or ten hours. Info: The German Kidney Foundation is working with its current campaign “Two for Two” for more awareness of these two values. And don’t forget to check your blood pressure! Because it is mainly controlled by the kidneys.

Help with high blood pressure High blood pressure can lead to serious illnesses. Our PDF guide shows how you can lower it permanently and strengthen your heart.

Health check-up from 18 years By the way, check-ups are also available at a young age. Aged 18 to 34 years Your health insurance pays for a one-time health check-up. The health check-up is worthwhile in any case, in order to maintain security for your health. This form of mindfulness is covered by health insurance companies.

express/not