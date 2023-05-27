Kidney Detox in 7 Days: What to Eat to Detox Faster

When it comes to detoxification and relief, many think of the liver first. That is certainly correct. However, it is often overlooked that our kidneys also do amazing things when it comes to removing pollutants and are vital. They clean more than 1,000 liters of blood per day using tiny filters, the so-called nephrons.

They filter out urea, phosphates, toxins and residues from medicines, form urine and thus flush the pollutants out of the body. However, the filter organs of around eight million Germans are constantly overloaded and the kidney function is already impaired. The main cause is our lifestyle with improper nutrition, the resulting obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes.

Foods that are particularly hard on the kidneys

It is mainly fast food, a lot of fat and sugar that can put a strain on our kidneys. The ingredients that are particularly important are:

table salt: The kidneys have to wash excess salt out of the blood. Too much salt in food, i.e. more than the daily recommendation of six grams, overwhelms the filter organs. There is a lot of salt in fast food and ready meals in particular, but also in sausage and cheese.

phosphate: The mineral serves as a stabilizer and thickening agent and is added to many foods under the E numbers 338 to 341, 343, 459 to 325. Sausage in particular, but also cola and processed cheese contain phosphate. It puts a strain on the kidneys and supports the calcification of the vessels.

protein animal origin, especially meat: If the kidney function is already somewhat restricted, too much protein can put additional strain on it. The guideline is: No more than 1.5 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, more could put a strain on the kidneys.

Purine: Offal, meat and sausage contain purines, among other things, which are metabolized in the body to uric acid. The kidneys filter out uric acid and excrete it in the urine. However, the kidneys cannot cope with an oversupply of uric acid. The uric acid crystallizes, these crystals can collect in the kidneys and form kidney stones. Incidentally, an elevated uric acid level and too much animal protein are also responsible for an imbalance in the acids and bases in the body. Hyperacidity occurs and this also puts a strain on the kidneys.

You should keep this in mind when cleaning and detoxifying the kidneys

Foods that contain a lot of these substances should therefore at least be reduced during the 7-day kidney detoxification. The ten most important rules:

Avoid sausage and red meat. No fast food, no ready meals, please prepare everything yourself as much as possible – then you know what’s in it. Eat lots of fresh vegetables and fruits. Make sure you eat dietary fiber every day, not just wholemeal bread, but also psyllium husks or flaxseed. Season only very sparingly with salt, better with fresh herbs. Avoid alcohol and coffee. Reduce fat and sugar as much as possible. Drink around two liters of water daily. More is of no use to kidney function, unless you sweat a lot, in which case you should of course drink more to compensate for the loss of fluids. Important: Not in a few large portions, but rather a small glass every now and then throughout the day. This cleans the kidneys particularly well. Freshly squeezed lemon juice deacidifies (has a basic effect in the body due to its minerals) and can protect against kidney stones, as studies show. Drinking the juice of a lemon every day is therefore considered a prevention for the kidneys, but also for general detoxification. Also important: Schedule your kidney week at a time that is as stress-free as possible, make sure you relax. Stress is an often underestimated “enemy” of the kidneys.

Kidney Detox – Day 1

In the morning: Herbal tea to taste, wholemeal bread with low-fat quark, seasoned with freshly ground cumin, paprika, turmeric

noon: Pasta carrot pan with spring onions and pine nuts. To do this, cook the wholemeal ribbon noodles until soft, sauté the carrots and onions in a little thistle oil while they are cooking, and finally roast the pine nuts and add them. Mix everything together on a large plate, season with fresh herbs, such as parsley, and sprinkle with a few ricotta dabs.

At evening: Oven baked vegetables. To do this, wash sweet potatoes, peppers, onions, garlic, potatoes, aubergines (choose according to your taste), cut into strips and place on a baking tray greased with olive oil, bake at 200 degrees, season with fresh herbs, such as rosemary. If that’s too dry for you: Season the low-fat yoghurt with garlic and fresh dill and use it as a dip.

In between/snack: Fruit, wholemeal pastries, such as sesame pretzels, without salt sprinkles, green vegetable smoothie, for example with kohlrabi and cucumber, water, juice of a freshly squeezed lemon, diluted with tap water

Clean Kidneys – Day 2

In the morning: Muesli made from oatmeal, some linseed, berries and low-fat yoghurt, herbal tea

noon: Pasta salad with dried tomatoes and oranges. To do this, cook pasta such as farfalle or penne until al dente, cut dried tomatoes into small pieces, fillet an orange. Arrange the tomato strips and orange fillets with a little olive oil, chop the fresh parsley or chervil and season the dressing with it, add fine fruit vinegar to taste, mix with the pasta.

At evening: Tomatoes and cucumbers with mozzarella, flavored with high-quality olive oil and fresh basil, served with wholemeal bread

In between/snack: Fruit, wholemeal pastries, such as sesame pretzels, without salt sprinkles, orange-red smoothie, such as with berries, orange and carrot, water, juice of a freshly squeezed lemon, diluted with tap water

Clean Kidneys – Day 3

In the morning: Wholemeal bread with cream cheese made from goat’s or sheep’s milk, seasoned with fresh herbs to taste, such as chives

noon: Chicken steak with peppers (red, yellow and green peppers, onion, some sour cream) and rice

At evening: Apple Crumble. To do this, peel the tart apples, cut into slices and place in a lightly buttered casserole dish. Drizzle with the juice of a lemon. Knead a crumbly mass from 100 grams of wholemeal flour, a handful of oat flakes, 80 grams of brown sugar and just as much butter, a pinch of cinnamon and sprinkle over the apples, bake in the oven at 200 degrees.

Occasionally/Snack: Fruit, wholemeal pastries, such as sesame pretzels, without salt sprinkles, green vegetable smoothie, for example with banana, cucumber, green salad, rice milk, juice of a freshly squeezed lemon, diluted with tap water

Clean Kidneys – Day 4

In the morning: Muesli with seasonal berries or apples, buckwheat flakes, oat milk

noon: Italian bread salad. To do this, cut the ciabatta into slices, divide into bite-sized cubes, rub with a sliced ​​clove of garlic and sprinkle with a little olive oil, briefly roast on a baking tray in the oven. In the meantime, chop the tomatoes, cucumber and onions for the salad and place in a large bowl. Prepare the vinaigrette from olive oil, balsamic vinegar and lots of fresh herbs to taste, mix with the vegetables. Allow the bread to cool briefly, fold into the salad and enjoy.

At evening: Vegetable soup (minestrone). From vegetables to taste – beans, zucchini, carrots, fennel, celery – prepare vegetable broth, first sauté the vegetables briefly in olive oil, then fill up with a little water. Season with bay leaves, basil and a pinch of salt (no more). Just before cooking, stir in a handful of soup noodles.

Occasionally/Snack: Fruit, wholemeal pastries, such as sesame pretzels, without salt sprinkles, red smoothie, for example with seasonal berries and bananas, water, juice of a freshly squeezed lemon, diluted with tap water

Clean Kidneys – Day 5

In the morning: Scrambled eggs from two eggs, pour over a diced tomato, season with fresh herbs, with wholemeal bread

noon: Risotto with radicchio. To do this, sauté the risotto rice in olive oil, add a finely diced onion and a clove of garlic, sauté briefly, pour in some vegetable stock and cook over a low heat. In another pan, sauté the sliced ​​radicchio in olive oil, salt a little, add a dash of oat cream and add this vegetable mixture to the risotto, folding in lightly. Season with fresh rosemary.

At evening: Baked vegetable stew. Add chopped vegetables of your choice, such as beans, pumpkin, tomatoes, courgettes, peppers, onions, kohlrabi, to an ovenproof casserole dish with a lid. Add a cup of water, season with a little salt but lots of herbs, and some chilli if you like, cover and cook at 180 degrees for about 30 minutes. Then put ricotta flakes over the casserole and enjoy with the wholemeal baguette.

In between/snack: Fruit, wholemeal pastries, such as sesame pretzels, without salt sprinkles, green smoothie, such as with lettuce, pineapple, cucumber and water, juice of a freshly squeezed lemon, diluted with tap water

Clean Kidneys – Day 6

In the morning: Muesli made from millet, seasonal fruit and rice milk

noon: Salmon pasta with lemon and zucchini. To do this, sauté the salmon and zucchini in a little olive oil, add a little sour cream, season with fresh lemon juice and a little salt. Cook the pasta and mix both together, grind pepper over it.

At evening: Sauté the fried aubergines along with the aubergine slices and onion slices in a little olive oil, flavor with lemon, add cherry tomatoes and capers to taste. Serve with rice or whole grain baguette.

In between/snack: Fruit, wholemeal pastries, such as sesame pretzels, without salt sprinkles, green vegetable smoothie, for example with romaine lettuce, apple and water, juice of a freshly squeezed lemon, diluted with tap water

Clean Kidneys – Day 7

In the morning: Wholemeal bread with herb cream cheese

noon: Gnocchi with tomatoes. Make gnocchi yourself from 500 grams of floury, boiled potatoes, press or mash them through a sieve, knead with 125 grams of flour and an egg, season with a pinch of salt and nutmeg. Form potato dough into rolls, cut off small slices, press a fork on each part, put in boiling water. When the gnocchi float, they’re done. Simply drizzle with some melted butter and flavor with fresh sage, or serve with a simple tomato sauce (fresh tomatoes, onion, garlic, pinch of salt, teaspoon of honey). Gnocchi freeze very well, so simply make double the quantity and store in the freezer.

At evening: Asparagus with green vinaigrette, peel green or white asparagus, boil, drain, prepare vinaigrette from olive oil, balsamic vinegar and fresh herbs as desired. Served with wholemeal baguette.

In between/snack: Fruit, wholemeal pastries, such as sesame pretzels, without salt sprinkles, red smoothie, for example with beetroot (cooked), apple, water, juice of a freshly squeezed lemon, diluted with tap water

Eating healthy for your kidneys will continue in the future – and at the same time prevent high blood pressure and diabetes

The kidney detox week can be used as an introduction to a diet that is healthier for the kidneys. Because one thing is clear: anyone who immediately starts eating fast food again, consumes a lot of meat, sausage, fat, salt and sugar will quickly destroy success and damage their kidneys.

And the long-term diet plan is not as strict as our one-week nutrition plan, it is actually quite simple: Make water your favorite drink, cook for yourself more often, only eat meat once a week and fish once a week, feast on fruit and vegetables, watch out for fiber, but save on salt!

That’s easier than you think. In our low-salt week, most people’s tastes have probably changed so much that salt is perceived much more intensely, so less salt will be needed for seasoning in the future. The same goes for sugar.

Incidentally, this form of nutrition is not only good for the kidneys: it can reduce the risk of high blood pressure and diabetes. Both diseases in turn put a particularly heavy strain on the kidneys, which closes the circle again.