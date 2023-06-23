Kidney disease and nutrition, a new discovery

No less than 10 percent of the global, national and regional population suffers from chronic kidney disease, “sometimes without being aware of it,” warns Piergiorgio Bolasco, former director of Cagliari’s territorial nephrology, researcher and now a freelancer. «In addition, over one and a half million Italians who repeatedly produce kidney stones, and more than 200,000 Sardinians who suffer from stones. Pathology which, if neglected, can lead to chronic kidney disease. Approximate numbers because “due to the pandemic and the lack of recent epidemiological studies, there is no certain data and sure evidence”. What is certain, however, is the importance of prevention through a correct lifestyle, eating habits to be personalized according to the extent of the chronic kidney disease and the type of stones.

Nutrition and prevention

In ancient times it was known as “stone disease”, but today the dreaded “pebbles” are distinguished on the basis of their chemical components: «They are sometimes the result of a genetic-familial deficiency defined by the lack of urinary chemical inhibitors which prevent the formation of stones, but also and above all by an excessive concentration in the urine, which favors the formation of oxalate stones which represent over 80% of cases, also uric acid, calcium phosphate, up to rare forms of cystine stones”.

But typology aside, a great help in counteracting its formation starts from eating habits. «Nutrition is comparable to a real therapy and is essential to slow down or even avoid dialysis, to prevent further kidney damage, the formation and growth of new stones. In the most recent procedures it is necessary to examine the calculus and the urine, define a diagnosis, prepare personalized food plans and ban improvisations: the treatment and nutrition path, in order to be effective, must be “sewn” on the patient”. Even if in reality there is a general formula: too much animal protein, too few vegetables and fruit, salt, too much sedentary lifestyle and overweight, too many sugary drinks.

Basic rules in calculus

Specifically, once the metabolic risk factors have been identified with ultra-specialist tests, through urine analysis and calculation, it is possible to apply some basic rules: «It is necessary to drink more than 2 and a half liters of water a day, maintain a normal body weight, do not exceed 5 grams of salt per day, limit animal proteins, carbonated and sugary drinks, green light instead to fruit and vegetables», recalls Bolasco.

The discovery

Under the lens of the expert, eating habits, capable of influencing the health of the kidneys and which constitute part of that prevention that once again plays a leading role. “Our lifestyle affects our health and can be instrumental in the development of chronic kidney disease.” It will also be discussed on the occasion of the two innovative courses under the aegis of the Department of Food Science and Nutrition of the University of Cagliari, scheduled at the Monserrato Polyclinic and aimed at undergraduates, postgraduates, nephrologists and nutritionists.

Both lead back to the basic binomial: food and kidney disease. A fixed point for Bolasco, who eight years ago, together with his colleague Stefano Murtas, carried out a study that won publication among the most prestigious international journals such as Clinical Nutrition and Nutrients. Starting from the awareness that essential amino acids are necessary in diets with a strong reduction in noble proteins, they have created innovative mixtures of amino acids “Made in Cagliari” «intended for patients with chronic kidney disease, even advanced, and for patients on dialysis». A further step forward of medicine, moved this time, in Sardinian land.

Sarah Marci

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

