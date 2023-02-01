Chronic kidney disease is becoming a nightmare: firstly for the patients who have to endure it, but also because of a system of treatments which – Italian nephrologists denounce – is going haywire. The problems are different and contextual: the reduction of hospital beds for people with kidney disease, very little dialysis at home, nephrologists used to cover shifts in other departments and territorial nephrological outpatient clinics closed due to a lack of specialists after years of blockage in turnover.

A