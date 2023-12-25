The American Society of Nephrology (ASN) held its annual Kidney Week in early November 2023 in Philadelphia, bringing together medical experts, researchers, and healthcare professionals from around the world to explore the latest advances in nephrology. Dr. Manuel Alejandro Márquez Martínez, an internist and nephrologist, shared valuable insights during the event.

One of the key studies presented at Kidney Week was the DUPLEX study, which compared esparsentan with irbesartan in patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. The study found that 42.0% of patients treated with esparsentan achieved partial remission of proteinuria, compared with 26.0% of the irbesartan group, indicating the potential effectiveness of esparsentan in treating this condition.

The American Society of Nephrology, with nearly 21,000 members from 140 countries, has been at the forefront of preventing, treating, and curing kidney diseases. The organization plays a crucial role in educating healthcare professionals and scientists, fostering research and innovation in nephrology, and advocating for the highest quality of care for patients.

The findings of the DUPLEX study are expected to have a significant impact on the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, offering new hope for patients with this condition. The study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine, providing valuable insights for healthcare professionals and researchers in the field of nephrology.

