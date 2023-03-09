What are the basic rules to follow to have healthy kidneys? And what are the symptoms if something is wrong? He explains it to us Carmine Zoccaliscientific coordinator CNR-IFC Clinical Epidemiology and Physiopathology of Kidney Diseases and Arterial Hypertension.

What are the alarm bells?

The symptoms of a kidney problem do not always have manifestations that concern the area of ​​the kidneys or their function. Among the alarm bells to which we must pay attention we find:

trouble sleeping,

fatigue,

inability to concentrate,

dry itchy skin,

increased or decreased urination,

blood in urine,

foamy urine,

swelling around the eyes,

swelling of the foot or ankle,

reduced appetite,

muscle cramps.

Healthy kidneys: how much water should we drink?

The idea that water protects, at least in part, from kidney disease has roots in the remote history of medicine. In humans, we have no experimental evidence that high fluid intake is protective for nephropaths or prevents kidney disease in healthy subjects. However, drinking enough is important to maintain adequate hydration. Dehydration reduces blood pressure and therefore also renal perfusion and with this mechanism can generate renal damage. Introduce an adequate amount of fluids, from one and a half to three liters per dayis important for our well-being and therefore also for the well-being of the kidneys.

Are some waters more suitable than others?

The water doesn’t have to be “hard”, ie it should not contain a lot of calcium or have a high sodium content and furthermore it must be free from impurities. The oligomineral waters found on the market generally have these characteristics. Unfortunately the water supplied by public water systems, even if drinkable, in many Italian cities has an unpleasant taste and sometimes contains excessive quantities of mineral salts. Only a few Italian municipalities provide information on the quality of the water supplied and greater transparency would be needed in this regard.

Are there foods or drinks that are bad for the kidneys?

Apart from alcohol, some carbonated drinks contain dyes and preservatives such as phosphorus salts. Apart from dyes, a high phosphorus content in the diet could cause long-term harmful effects on the cardiovascular system and the kidneys. These drinks also often have a high content of refined sugars, which, if introduced in excessive quantities, facilitate the onset of obesity, diabetes and hypertension.

Healthy kidneys: beware of salt

Eat many salty foods can interfere with the balance of minerals in the blood. This can make it more difficult for the kidneys to work properly. Try replacing processed foods, which usually have a lot of added salt, with whole foods. We know for sure that salt affects blood pressure and that high blood pressure is a major risk factor for chronic kidney disease.

Use medications with caution

Regularly taking certain over-the-counter medications, such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, can cause kidney damage over time. It’s fine to take them from time to time, but alternatives need to be found if you have a condition that requires pain management, such as arthritis.

What can damage good kidney function?

The causes are many. Hypertension, obesity and diabetes are the most common causes of renal failure in the general population. In general, the same causes that trigger cardiovascular disease also trigger kidney disease.

Healthy kidneys: what are the symptoms if something is wrong?

The presence of blood visible to the naked eye, or more often the presence of traces of blood or protein in the urine test in routine tests, are the most common ways to detect the presence of nephropathies. Kidney damage causes hypertension, and this disorder often leads to the discovery of chronic kidney disease. The same goes for diabetes. It should be emphasized that kidney disease can remain long asymptomaticfor this reason it is good to take every opportunity to detect them.

What are the routine tests to perform?

In adults, whenever laboratory tests are performed for any reason (for clinical reasons or even for routine check-ups) it is recommended measure the pressureinclude a measurement of creatinine in the blood and make a simple urinalysis. From the creatinine it is possible to trace an estimate of the renal filtration (the Glomerular Filtrate) which is reduced when the kidneys are not functioning properly. Microscopic blood loss and protein loss, two important signs of kidney damage, may be found on a urine test. Persons at greater risk of renal disease are hypertensives, diabetics, the obese and the elderly in general. Patients with neoplastic diseases or joint diseases are exposed to the risk of renal damage caused by drugs used to treat cancer or joint pain such as NSAIDs.

