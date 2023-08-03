Kids Hairstyles For Girls That Are Easy & Impressive!

If you love trying out beautiful kids hairstyles for girls on your daughters for the first day of school or any other occasion, then this article is for you!

As the first day of school approaches, so does the children’s excitement to see their classmates after the long summer break. Of course, special occasions also require a special hairstyle. In this article we have collected simple, effective, quick and really beautiful children’s hairstyles for girls that you and your daughters will surely like because they are extremely cute! Plus, you can make them yourself at home!

Children’s hairstyles for girls – twisted ponytail

A very easy ponytail that you can do yourself at home. That’s how it’s done! First make a low ponytail, then loosen the elastic. After that, put your finger in the hairline of the ponytail and push the ponytail hair through the hole. Finally, pull out the elastic like you would with a regular ponytail.

Cute pigtail hairstyle

Sometimes simplicity pays off: simple low pigtails decorated with pretty bows will make your princesses even cuter. All you need are two rubber bands and a bow to tie it on. The rest is clear – divide the hair into two equal parts and comb them through nicely beforehand. For an added effect, you can put hair curlers on your little girl beforehand to create beautiful wavy pigtails.

Alternative to low pigtails are two high buns

Another variant of this hairstyle are two high buns that you can pin with rubber bands and decorate with two bows. Among the kids hairstyles for girls, this one is perfect for those with shorter hair. Why? Because then you don’t have to wrap the hair to get a bun. All you have to do is grab the hair tightly with the elastic and pull it up as far as the length will allow.

Simple braid hairstyle imitating headband

Nowadays you can see all kinds of braids on the internet. And although they are very beautiful, most of them are difficult to make at home. So, for those of you who don’t have the manual skills or time to braid your daughter’s hair into an elaborate look, here we have this easy braiding hairstyle that our grandmothers taught us. Simply braid a long side strand behind the ears into a braid, then secure with a bobby pin to mimic a headband.

Side ponytails with pom-pom effect

These ponytails are extremely simple but really impressive and cute. All you need is a few rubber bands. Simply make two side ponytails, thread the elastics and gently pull the hair in each section to create the pom pom effect.

Updo with bun sponge

A high bun is always a good idea as it is very pretty and stays neat for a long time (you can also mess it up a bit). For this hairstyle you use a bun sponge that is threaded into the ponytail. The hair is then flipped so that it completely covers the bun sponge and secured at the base with an elastic band. The protruding strands are stuck into the bun with bobby pins. The bow is a gorgeous, cute accent to this girly look.

Braids with pink ends for rock girls

For rebellious and rocking girls, a simple, slightly messy and slightly punk hairstyle: pigtails with pink ends! They can be temporarily colored with hair chalk that will come off with the first wash.

Create a heart-shaped hairstyle

This hairstyle is extremely simple in execution but very spectacular. Parting your daughter’s hair in a heart shape takes a little patience, but it’s not difficult at all. Then braid a simple braid and combine it with a heart clip to pin the braid.

Tips for children’s hairstyles for girls with short hair

While there aren’t that many hairstyle options for short hair, that doesn’t mean they’re any less beautiful. In this case, too, there are wonderful accessories that can underline a beautiful short haircut, such as a bob. You can buy a dainty hairpin, headband or tiara for your daughter and use it to create a simple yet adorable hairstyle. Twisting her hair in curlers to create waves would be the perfect touch.

For more kids hairstyle ideas for girls that will only take you 5 minutes, click here!

