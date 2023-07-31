Kiev, 4 dead in Kryvyi Rih, even a child – World

The death toll in this morning’s Russian attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih has risen to four, including a child, Dnipropetrovsk region governor Sergiy Lysak said on Telegram. “Unfortunately, tragic news. Four people have already died in Kryvyi Rih. Among them is a 10-year-old boy. There may be people under the rubble. Also, rescuers have already rescued four people. child. Search operations are underway,” wrote Lysak.

Moscow: ‘Kiev drone against police station in Russia’



Last night a Ukrainian drone targeted a police station in the Bryansk region of Russia, on the border with Ukraine, without causing casualties, the governor of the region, Alexander Bogomaz, said today. “Ukrainian forces attacked Troubtchevski district during the night,” Bogomaz wrote on Telegram. “A drone hit the police station in this district. There were no casualties,” he added, noting that the windows and the roof of the building were damaged.

Kiev, ‘liberated 2 square kilometers in the direction of Bakhmut’



Ukrainian forces liberated two square kilometers of territory in the Bakhmut direction last week, while the Russians are moving a large number of soldiers to the east: Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine, Hanna Malyar, told the United News channel, as reported by Rbc- Ukraine. “Regarding the Bakhmut leadership, we have been gaining ground all week with varying degrees of success… All of this is happening under heavy enemy fire and mine clearance,” Malyar said, noting that since the beginning of the counteroffensive, Kiev has liberated 37 square kilometers of territory in the direction of Bakhmut, including two last week. Russia, meanwhile, is moving large numbers of troops to and east. However, Ukrainian soldiers are advancing on the southern flank around Bakhmut, she added.

Russian bombs in Donetsk, one dead and 7 wounded



One civilian died and seven others were injured in yesterday’s Russian attacks in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, the head of the regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said on Telegram, as reported by Ukrinform. “On July 30, the Russians killed a resident of the Donetsk region, in Predtechyne. Seven more people were injured,” Kyrylenko wrote.

Five civilians were injured in yesterday’s Russian shelling in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine, the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, announced on Telegram, as reported by Ukrinform. “In just one day, the invaders fired 358 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad multiple missile launchers, tanks and drones at the region. Thirty-six shells were fired at the city of Kherson,” Prokudin wrote. The governor stressed that the Russians targeted residential districts of the region and the area of ​​a plant and a company in the city of Kherson.

One person was injured in last night’s Russian attack in the Kharkiv region: the spokesman for the regional prosecutor’s office, Dmytro Chubenko, reported Ukrinform. In the attack, Chubenko added, a warehouse and a house were hit. “At 24:00, the Russian occupiers fired S-300 missiles at our region from the territory of Belgorod region,” the official said, explaining that the affected warehouse is located in Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv city. Another missile hit the area of ​​a house in the village of Velykyi Burluk, also in the Kharkiv region, causing no injuries or deaths.

