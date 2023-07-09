Home » Kiev admits attack on Crimean bridge for first time
Kiev admits attack on Crimean bridge for first time

breaking latest news – Kiev attacked the Kerch bridge, which connects Russia to Crimea, on 8 October. The first official admission by the Ukrainian government of responsibility for a car bomb attack on infrastructure ordered by President Vladimir Putin himself came from Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar.

Yesterday evening, on the occasion of the 500th day of the beginning of the war, he published in Telegram a chronological list of the achievements of the Kiev armed forces: “273 days since the first attack on the Crimean bridge was carried out to disrupt the logistics of the Russians”the post read. Earlier, Ukrainian intelligence denied the responsibility of the Kiev special services in the attack on the Kerch bridge.

