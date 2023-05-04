«Kiev and Moscow knew, the peace mission will take place»- breaking latest news

VATICAN CITY – Â«As far as I know, they know. They were and are aware of. Then you know how it is, in the middle of the maze of bureaucracy it may be that communications do not arrive where they should arrive. But mine are only interpretations, I know that both sides were informed at the timeÂ».

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State, explains that Kiev and Moscow, despite the “we didn’t know”, were aware of the peace “mission” in Ukraine to which Pope Francis had mentioned to journalists on the return flight from Hungary , Sunday. â€˜I would say that I’m surprised that Kiev and Moscow said they didn’t know about it, I don’t know what motivation or reasoning he responds to», he considers, speaking on the sidelines of the presentation of a book on Don Tonino Bello, «voce di pace», at the Lumsa University. This too, moreover, shows all the difficulty of a “mission” that “will be carried out”, says the Secretary of State, even if at the moment it remains confidential: Â«What can I add other than what Pope Francis said? He said there will be a mission that will be announced when it becomes public and I repeat the same expressions he used, I won’t go into details. The Pope spoke in these terms, we leave it to him to give any further informationÂ».

The goal, after all, is clear: «Find points of agreement and put an end to this massacre which is strongly affecting Ukraine but which also has considerable implications for Russia». This morning, at the end of the general audience, Francis has seen Metropolitan Antonij, the “foreign minister” of the patriarchate of Moscow, but the meeting “has nothing to do” with the mission the Pope spoke about and “is part of the normal communications that exist”. As for the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin, the Secretary of State cuts short: Â«All military actions, especially if they serve to create a climate of more hostility, certainly do not bring peace closer. I don’t know if there are conditions today for a ceasefire. Let’s hope… I believe that this Vatican initiative too, if there is one, should go in that direction. As we have always said, we would like to arrive at a cessation of fighting and then start a peace processÂ», concludes Cardinal Parolin. The Russian agency Tassquoting a Vatican “official”, speaks of the Pope’s ambassadors who could be sent to Moscow and Kiev with a message from Francis.