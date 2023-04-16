Kiev – in Bakhmut unprecedented bloody fighting

++

Army: ‘Ukrainian soldiers are succeeding’ in holding back Russians

ROMA

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 16 – “Unprecedented bloody fighting is underway in Bakhmut,” said the spokesman of the military command of eastern Ukraine Sergy Cherevatyi on the 1+1 television channel. “Unprecedented bloody battles are taking place in the heart of the urban area of ​​the city. Our soldiers are doing everything in fierce battles to reduce the enemy’s fighting capability and bring down his morale. Every day, in every corner of the city, they are succeeding,” he said.

Of one dead and some wounded the toll of a bombing that took place during the night on the center of Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine, in particular near the Transfiguration Cathedral, while the Orthodox Easter Vigil was in progress. This was reported by Tass, citing the administration of the Voroshilovsky district of the town governed by pro-Russian forces.

Two teenagers were killed in a Russian night-time bombing of Snigirevsky in the Mykolaiv region of southern Ukraine, Rbc-Ukraine reported, citing regional military chief Vitaly Kim. The two dead boys were 18 years old. Kim added that ten explosions were counted: two schools, a hospital and some condominiums were damaged. Snigirevsky was released on November 10, 2022.

Tass reports that 20 rockets were fired on the center of Donetsk during the night. The shelling occurred at 3:25 am Moscow time on Sunday from positions near the Ocheretyne settlement.

The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk republic Denis Pushilin, reports RIA Novosti, reported in particular that “on Easter morning, when the parishioners were following the church service, the enemy attacked the center of Donetsk, in the area of ​​the Cathedral of the Holy Transfiguration. At the moment we know of one dead and six injured,” Pushilin said, adding that a kindergarten caught fire due to a grenade hit. The market, nearby shops and a pharmacy were also damaged.

Russian forces shelled Zaporizhia Oblast. This was announced by the governor of the region, Yurii Malashko. A church in the Komyshuvakha settlement of Zaporizhzhia was damaged, as were adjacent buildings. Also a wooded area was affected.

