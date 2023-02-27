Home Health Kiev, massive Russian attack with Shahed drones in the west – World
Kiev, massive Russian attack with Shahed drones in the west – World

Kiev, massive Russian attack with Shahed drones in the west – World
A massive attack was launched by the Russian army, with droni iraniani Shahed and rockets, overnight and until this morning against the city in western Ukraine Khmelnytskyi: One civilian was killed and four others injured. The Ukrainian media reported it.

“Another massive terrorist attack against the Khmelnytskyi community. This time the enemy used drones. So far we know of one dead and 4 injured,” the mayor of Khmelnytskyi said, explaining that several residential buildings were hit and fires broke out. Ukrainian military units shot down 11 drones.

