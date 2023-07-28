Kiev: “Moscow has blocked all ports in Ukraine”

Photogallery – Ukraine, missiles on Lviv: a condominium hit, digging through the rubble



The war in Ukraine reaches day 520. The maximum thrust of the Ukrainian counter-offensive is underway in the southeast of the country. Two officials said Pentagon to the New York Times speaking of “thousands of reinforcements, many of them trained and equipped by the West”. Meanwhile, according to Natalia Goumeniouk, a spokeswoman for the Kiev army, Ukraine does not have anti-aircraft defenses to protect its grain export infrastructure from Russian attacks as Moscow has blocked “practically all ports” in the country. “We need an air and anti-missile defense.”

