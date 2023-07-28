Kiev, Russians gather forces for attack on coastal areas. Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi released

World

Russia’s defense ministry said it foiled a Ukrainian drone strike in the Moscow region overnight. “The UAV was destroyed by means of air defense,” the ministry said on Telegram, adding that there were no casualties or damage. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin had previously announced the attack, without specifying its location. The attempted attack comes days after Ukraine claimed responsibility for a drone strike in central Moscow. A drone crashed near the defense ministry in the center of the Russian capital on Monday, while another hit an office building in a southern neighborhood

Kiev, 244,830 Russian soldiers killed since the beginning of the war

Russia has lost 560 men in the last day, bringing the losses among its ranks up to 244,830 since the day of Moscow’s attack on Ukraine, last February 24th. This was announced by the daily bulletin of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, just released on Facebook, which reports figures that cannot be independently verified. According to the report of the Ukrainian military, to date Russian losses would be 244,830 men, 4,190 tanks, 8,161 armored vehicles, 4,775 artillery systems, 698 multiple rocket launchers, 458 anti-aircraft defense systems. According to the bulletin, which specifies that the data is being updated due to the intense fighting, Russian forces have also lost 315 aircraft, 311 helicopters, 7,240 automotive equipment, 18 naval units and 4,007 drones.

Putin, let’s study the peace plans of African countries

Russia “respects” and “studies carefully” the peace plans for Ukraine put forward by some African countries: Russian President Vladimir Putin said this, quoted by the Interfax agency. “We respect your initiatives and consider them carefully,” Putin said.

Kiev, Russians gather forces to attack coastal areas

“The Russian army is gathering forces to step up attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure and coastal area,” South Ukraine Defense Forces spokeswoman Natalia Gumenyuk told public TV. She reports it Rbc-Ukraine. “We learn from radio intercepts that the occupiers are warning civilian ships at sea about the impossibility of heading to Ukrainian ports,” Humenyuk said. And she also added that the heavy storm of the past few days has landed numerous Russian mines on the Black Sea coast.

Ukrainian army, we are advancing into the Donetsk region

“The Ukrainian Armed Forces are advancing in the Donetsk region,” General Staff spokesman Andriy Kovalev said this morning, quoted by national media. Ukrainian soldiers liberated Staromayorske in Donetsk under heavy enemy fire and are now consolidating their positions. Meanwhile, they have tried to regain lost ground in the Rivne and Makarivka areas, but without success, he said. The Ukrainian army is advancing north and south of Bakhmut, while the Russians are attacking in the Nadiya areas, west and south of Klishchiyivka, he said.

US, Beijing supplies key technology to Moscow

US intelligence said China is helping Russia evade Western sanctions and providing it with key technology and equipment for the war in Ukraine. According to the report, Beijing “has become an increasingly important backer of Russia in its war effort,” with China having supplied it with more than $12 million (about 11 million euros) of military equipment, such as drones which it has supplied in March.

In addition, Chinese state-owned defense companies have made available to sanctioned Russian firms other technologies that “Moscow’s military can use to continue the war in Ukraine,” such as navigation equipment or parts for fighter jets, reports CNN. . China‘s semiconductor exports to Russia have also increased significantly since 2021, with “hundreds of millions of dollars of US-made or US-branded semiconductors” reaching Russian territory despite sanctions and export controls.

The report said Chinese firms are “probably” helping Moscow evade sanctions, though the extent of that assistance is “difficult to determine.” However, the document notes that Chinese authorities have become more critical of the Kremlin since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. US State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel, asked about the report, said the The Biden administration has raised “concerns about the delivery of lethal aid” with Beijing on numerous occasions. “We have continued to clarify this through all the appropriate channels,” added Patel, who assured that he will continue to monitor the situation “closely.”

Aung San Suu Kyi released from prison

Burmese leader and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, ousted in a military coup in 2021, has been transferred from the prison she was in to a government building: an official of her party said, specifying that she is already having meetings with various personalities. “Daw Aung San Suu Kyi was transferred to a high-level office on Monday evening,” a National League for Democracy official told AFP on condition of anonymity. Suu Kyi has only been seen once since she was detained after the February 1, 2021 putsch, in grainy state media photos from a courtroom.

New accusation against Trump: staff deleted surveillance footage

Special Prosecutor Jack Smith has filed additional charges against Donald Trump in the Mar-a-Lago secret papers case. The charges have been added to the indictment already filed. Trump – writes CNN – is given until July 31 to present himself. Among the new allegations are attempts by his staff to erase surveillance footage. Efforts in which Trump would have been involved. According to Trump spokesman Steven Cheung, “the deranged Jack Smith knows he has no case and is trying every avenue to save an illegal witch hunt and find another who can run against Joe Biden.”

Mayor of Moscow, drone shot down in the night, no victims

An attempted drone attack was thwarted at dawn, when a UAV was shot down by units of the Russian Defense Ministry. This was announced by the mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin. “Tonight, an enemy drone attempted to carry out an attack and was shot down by Defense Ministry forces,” he wrote on Telegram. “No damage or casualties were reported.” On July 24, Sobyanin reported that two drones attacked non-residential buildings in Moscow.

Japan: North Korea increasingly serious threat

Japan considers North Korea an increasingly serious threat to its national security, in the face of repeated missile tests and “an even more warlike rhetoric”. In the annual report of the ‘White Paper’, an overview of the most pressing military threats, the Japanese Ministry of Defense justifies the significant increase in domestic defense spending, also citing China‘s growing military power and the global instability resulting from the conflict in Ukraine.

“North Korea is believed to have the capability to attack Japan with nuclear weapons mounted on ballistic missiles,” quotes the report approved by conservative Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday morning. North Korean state media released photos Thursday of leader Kim Jong Un together with Russia’s defense minister as they view the hermit country’s new and more advanced weapons, including ICBMs and never-before-seen military drones. The report also said China‘s military activities pose “an unprecedented and of utmost importance strategic challenge” to Japan, while reiterating that military exercises with Russia are a cause for concern.

“The international community faces the biggest challenges since World War II, and we have entered a new phase of crisis,” Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said in the document. The White Paper therefore reaffirmed Tokyo’s commitment to increase military spending, as advocated by Washington’s ally and main supplier. For decades, Japan has kept its defense budget limited to about 1% of GDP, but last December the executive decided to double its spending capacity by fiscal year 2027, amounting to about 11,000 billion yen, equivalent to 72 billion euros.

Moscow, Ukrainian drone attack thwarted

