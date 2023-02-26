New horror in Ukraine. The General Staff in Kiev said the Russians had set up a torture chamber in the town of Vasylivka in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region of southern Ukraine. This was reported by the Kiev Independent, specifying that the Russians are putting more and more pressure on civilians and are raiding their homes in the occupied parts of the regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. The Kiev Independent recalls that places of torture have been found in several areas previously occupied by the Russians after they were liberated by Ukrainian troops, such as the city of Kherson and the Kharkiv oblast.