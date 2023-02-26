Home Health Kiev torture chamber discovered in Zaporizhzhia oblast | Ukraine, the G20 splits over the war: no official statement
Health

Kiev torture chamber discovered in Zaporizhzhia oblast | Ukraine, the G20 splits over the war: no official statement

by admin
Kiev torture chamber discovered in Zaporizhzhia oblast | Ukraine, the G20 splits over the war: no official statement

New horror in Ukraine. The General Staff in Kiev said the Russians had set up a torture chamber in the town of Vasylivka in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region of southern Ukraine. This was reported by the Kiev Independent, specifying that the Russians are putting more and more pressure on civilians and are raiding their homes in the occupied parts of the regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. The Kiev Independent recalls that places of torture have been found in several areas previously occupied by the Russians after they were liberated by Ukrainian troops, such as the city of Kherson and the Kharkiv oblast.

See also  Cardinal Richelieu invents the table knife

You may also like

Diabetes and the alleged disease: how Maurizio Costanzo...

All crazy about the Måneskin in Turin: “We...

Duplantis improves: new pole vault world record at...

the mystery of a barese pr, perhaps the...

Such and Which Pretelli, Malgioglio’s blunder: and the...

Crunch or plank: which more effective to quickly...

Constantius’ funeral home closed. Meloni: “We lose a...

Ibrahimovic at the complete disposal of Milan. Pioli:...

Lagarde, the level of inflation is unacceptable, but...

«Beijing does not seem like a peace plan....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy