Following the gameplay video on the co-op mode, Rocksteady talked at length about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in an other in-depth videos published during the State of Play, from which confirmations came on battle pass, post-launch content and general organization of the game.

As previously revealed, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has several common aspects to the games live service standard, although it can still be played in single player.

Beyond the 4-player cooperative mode that we saw in the State of Play gameplay video, further details on the structure of the game emerge in the 8-minute video interview visible above.

Director Darius Sadeghian explained that Rocksteady’s plan is to provide new content long after the game’s launch, such as new playable characters, new weapons and new missions additional. In addition, there will be a battle pass, but related exclusively to the cosmetic elements with which to customize the fighters.

In particular, in the battle pass we find “clothes, issues and others cosmetic items to change the appearance of the characters”, according to the developers, with some rewards that will be free. However, there will be no prize boxes in the game.

According to the official Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League FAQ page, additional items such as characters and post-launch missions will be made available for free, therefore not as paid elements. The release date of the game is set for May 26, 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.