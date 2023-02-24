Great protagonist announced of the State of Play, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League did not disappoint viewers, showing up with a long video gameplay focused, in particular, on the modality cooperative multiplayer and with some elements of history.

So let’s take a look at the official preview of Suicide Squad’s 4-player co-op mode, with Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark combining their skills to take on enemies.

In the 6 minutes of the game we can see firefights, melee attacks, tactics and teamwork to face waves of corrupted soldiers of Brainiac and destroy a huge techno-organic artillery cannon that has been sent to Metropolis.

Towards the end of the video there is also room for a snippet of history of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, with the entrance of Flash and Wonder Woman, who also reveal a disturbing secret related to the unfolding of events in the narrative of the game.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League ha la release date set for May 26, 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S: this is Rocksteady’s new action game, which continues its reinterpretation of the DC Comics universe in videogame form, after the successes achieved with Batman: Arkham .

Today new details had emerged on the story, scenarios, bosses and violence regarding the game, while a few days ago the developers had offered clarifications on Battle Passes and microtransactions.