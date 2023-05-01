“Killed by another platigrade”

Trento, April 30, 2023 – The carcass of a bear it was found by a group of hikers in an inaccessible area between the Molveno lake e San Lorenzo Dorsino. It’s about the specimen M62. The animal appears to be in a state of decomposition. His identity is confirmed by ear tags. To establish the causes of death it will be the Venice experimental zooprophylactic institute. Animal rights activists fear a case of poaching but for the Forest Rangers, who took care of recovering the body, the plantigrade would be the victim of the attack of a similar, an “example of adult male”. It communicates it Province of Trento.

The history of M62

M62 was among the specimens retained “problematic” for having shown too confident attitudes towards man over time. M62 is part of the same litter as M57 (captured in 2020 after attacking a carabiniere in Andalo) and F43, a female who died in September 2022 due to a wrong dose of anesthetic during the capture phases for the replacement of the radio collar she had been wearing since July 2021 .

Animal rights activists want to participate in the autopsy

The associations Leal, Odv and Paws, with the patronage of the lawyers Rosaria Loprete and Giada Bernardi, proceeded to send the Forestry Service of the Autonomous Province of Trento and the Zooprophylactic Institute of the Venezie an application for access to the documents relating to the discovery of the carcass. Animal rights activists ask to be able to participate in the autopsy of the animal.

Enpa: strong fear of poaching

“We are saddened, shocked and extremely concerned by the death of M62, one of the bears that Maurizio Fugatti had sentenced to death in recent days”, declares the National Animal Protection Body, which continues: “We would not want the campaign of hatred and sold, a real witch huntunleashed by the president of the PAT had ended up arming the hand of poachers“.

“M62 was sentenced to death – recalls Enpa – only because in the past he had approached inhabited areas where he had been attracted by rubbish left unattended“. The association is awaiting the necropsy examination on the poor animal’s body: “If human responsibility should emerge in the death of M62, Enpa will immediately proceed to legal proceedings”, adds the National Animal Protection Body, which renews to the president of the Province of Trento “the appeal to reasonableness: put an end to your very personal war against bears, and commit yourself in a concrete way to favoring coexistence with plantigrades and all other wild animals, changing pace with respect to the omissions of past years”.

“Fear that the situation could get out of hand”

In recent days, Enpa presented a package of 7 proposals to the table convened at the Ministry of the Environment that can help resolve and eliminate any problematic situations with plantigrades. “But we didn’t get any response from the president of the PAT; evidently he has no other objective than to exterminate the bears of Trentino. The other great risk of this cruel campaign of hate – concludes the association – is that the situation could escape hand, causing someone to commit crimes against animals. Actions that cannot be ruled out may also affect people”.

“Another Bear Attack”

“The wounds on the M62 carcass are probably attributable to the attack of a male of

adult bear. The hypothesis is put forward by the Trentino Forestry Corps, which intervened for the removal of the animal and for the necessary checks after the report of some hikers”. note from the Autonomous Province of Trento. “A hypothesis that will be confirmed in the next few days by the analyzes of the Istituto zooprofilattico delle Venezie. Clashes between bears can take place throughout the year; in the mating season, which has already begun, this risk increases” .