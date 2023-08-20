Killed by taser. Because we forget the person and his pain

The dramatic news of the 35-year-old with psychiatric problems who died in a center in the province of Chieti, after being blocked with a taser and then, according to the news we read, having been sedated.

It will be the investigation opened with the hypothesis of manslaughter that will clarify the many doubts about the dynamics of the tragic episode. But in the meantime, we believe some things should be said to invite a serious moment of reflection that must be done.

The weapon that shouldn’t kill

There was haste to talk about the need for the taser, a “weapon that does not kill”, a few years ago after the killing of a twenty-year-old boy of Ecuadorian origin, Jefferson Tomalà, killed five times in Genoa with a pistol during of an alleged TSO. Emphasizing, as has been done all too often lately, the aspect of safety rather than encouraging reasoning on how best to help, manage, even control, a person in a moment of confused, desperate agitation.

We recall that on the alleged “non-dangerousness” of the taser, introduced as a crime prevention tool, serious objections were raised in the medical field at the time, while Amnesty International has long denounced the dozens and dozens of deaths connected to the use of the taser in countries, including the United States, where it has been in use for some time.

Criminals, and fragile people

A “less than lethal” weapon, they insist, against criminals… but we immediately wondered how many other people, agitated, perhaps upset or exasperated people (and how many we meet on the street these days) with poor self-control, people who, perhaps with rash gestures, we fear may compromise our tranquillity, run the risk of being nailed to the spasm of a sort of electroshock. And the story of these days unfortunately confirms these fears…

This tool does nothing but confirm a sort of distance, like an abyss, which is increasingly being created between us and people who experience mental disorder, for which any tool becomes lawful from the moment that person stops be such. Going back decades, the mentally ill person becomes an object. Here we are talking about a person naked on the street, but what happened to him before, his path, his pain, no one asks. How his shocking unwellness had been taken care of by the mental health services who also knew this young man well.

They are not dangerous, but people in trouble. They must be taken care of

We continue to think that this supremacy of danger and safety does nothing but lead to canceling a vision of care which is the most necessary to put in place if we really want to face the discomfort that increasingly questions us dramatically.

In the first place is the person with his pain, and starting from here we must act. We wonder what culture those unwitting police officers had who used this tool of “distancing” which is the taser. How they could see in a man running naked and unarmed a serious threat to the safety of others. We are very struck by the silence (perhaps we could have expected it) of psychiatrists who increasingly tend to reduce men and women to objects. Psychiatrists who are no longer able to be scandalized either in the face of these deaths, or in the face of deaths due to restraint or abandonment, or death by reduction to the invisibility of the “chronic”, precisely these dominant psychiatrists produced.

We think that restarting very rigorously from a reflection on treatment can be a concrete starting point. The cure, understood as the best way to reconnect the fragmentation that has taken place and which leads to episodes like this from which our reflection starts. Care which, as Basaglia taught, is the best we can put into play. To practice it we have effective tools: from a vast knowledge on how to deal with the painful presence of others, to the many experiences made which for fifty years seem to indicate the way forward.

Sharing what was said by Mauro Palma, guarantor of the rights of persons deprived of their freedom, that “it is not acceptable that the operation to bring a person in an evident state of agitation and, therefore, of subjective difficulty back to calm, ends with his death ”,

Mental Health Forum

