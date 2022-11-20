By 2050 super-resistant bacteria to antibiotics could become the leading cause of death in the world, ahead of heart attack and stroke. It is the alarm raised by Andrea Mandelli, president of the Federation of Italian Pharmacists’ Orders (Fofi)on the occasion of European Day and World Antibiotic Awareness Week “It is the scenario that awaits us if responsible individual behaviors are not put into practice and in the absence of targeted policies and interventions”, insists the expert.

Antibiotic resistance is particularly worrying for Italy which continues to be the ‘black shirt’ in Europe, with 15,000 deaths a year from hospital infections from resistant bacteria, almost half of the total deaths, according to the ECDC. To stem this ‘silent pandemic’, it is more urgent than ever to intensify the efforts of health institutions and health professionals on various fronts: promoting a rational use of antibiotics, inside and outside hospitals, supporting research into new molecules and increasing awareness of the population on the danger associated with the emergence of resistant bacteria. “Misinformation – underlines Mandelli – is among the main causes of the inappropriate use of antibiotics which is recorded, for example, to treat the flu or colds during the winter period”.

“Antibiotics are one of the fundamental achievements of medical research that we risk undermining through excessive useor, and in many cases improper, of these drugs. Using them correctly is everyone’s responsibility to avoid finding ourselves in the future without effective tools to fight infections, especially to the detriment of those who are more fragile”, concludes President Fofi.