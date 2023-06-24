Home » Killer diabetes, over a billion sick by 2050
Killer diabetes, over a billion sick by 2050

Already in 2018 the spread of diabetes was considered by the leaders of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) as “the third world war” with almost two million deaths a year. According to the prestigious magazine “The Lancet” by 2050 there will be about 1.3 billion people with diabetes in the world, with a growing trend compared to today by more than double (529 million). Over 90% of patients will have type 2 diabetes, which is closely related to alcohol or tobacco use, obesity and lack of physical activity. The latter largely linked to poverty. In the United States, as well as in Central America and the Caribbean, the disease is more common among black minorities. An aspect that the magazine defines as “structural racism”. The journal’s approach to the disease is different from the common “modus operandi”. Despite the new drugs against obesity, action must be taken against unhealthy and discriminating societies and against racism in its broadest conception.

