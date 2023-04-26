Home » Killer French Fries: They are behind the specter of depression too
by admin
In recent years there has been much discussion about the action that potato chips have on our body as junk food, but no one would have imagined that they could also hide from the ghosts that cause depression.

As we have previously explained, in recent years there have been really numerous scientific researches that have been conducted in relation to the junk food and all the foods that fall into this category, as in the case of the beloved french fries which can have non-positive actions on our body.

Depression French fries – RecipeSprint

We are referring to a food which, contrary to what one might imagine, is one of the favorites of adults and especially children.
Yet, recently, a new scientific discovery admitted under the magnifying glass and the French fries which would be responsible for undesirable effects on our physical and mental health.

Killer fries…

Well yes, once again we are talking about junk food and especially French fries which have been the subject of a long scientific study that was conducted in the heart of China on a sample of 140,728 people by researchers at Zhejiang University.

All of this, before moving on to a human factor, was previously tested on zebrafish which, according to the scientific community, represent a genetic model more similar to the human being for any research which has allowed us to highlight and find the cure for various illnessesbut also heart ailments e patologie neurodegenerative even if thanks to them attention has been turned on the determining factors of depression.

Depression French fries – RecipeSprint

After a careful phase of study, therefore, the researchers of the aforementioned scientific group decided to draw attention to the effect that foods such as french fries could have on the human brain thus discovering how these are responsible for mental disorders in a short time and beyond.

Are french fries responsible for depression?

A question that only now I find one partial answer provided by the group of Chinese researchers of Zhejiang Universitywhich they found as consumption of french fries are among the main causes that trigger depression in the person with a percentage ranging from 7 to 12%.

Depression French fries – RecipeSprint

A report that focuses especially on individuals of young males who have thus found an excess of these emotional state disordersbetween anxiety and depression, which grow considerably from time to time when one exceeds the inclusion of foods from junk food in one’s daily menu and with particular attention to french fries which could thus alter the perception of emotions according to reports from researchers at Zhejiang University.

