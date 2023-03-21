7
The alarm comes from the American CDC, the Centers for Disease Control: during the pandemic there has been a very rapid increase in the killer mushroom, the White ears. A drug-resistant fungus, which would have spread at an alarming rate and which would now have already been identified in half of the 50 states – with high concentrations in California, Texas, Nevada and Florida – so much so that it is considered an urgent threat to public health.
See also Vitamin C alone would not be enough to prevent seasonal ills to be fought with these 3 important actions