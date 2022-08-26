From the developers of Friday the 13th: Game in Horror comes next from the past, and it’s an unexpected explosion. We’re talking about the cult classic Killer Clown from outer space, and the setting is familiar. It will be asymmetrical multiplayer, 3v7, with one team playing the evil space clown and the other consisting of humans. There will also be a randomly generated map and different classes on both sides. In other words, it’s a live service game, and a large portion of the game is available after launch.

The game was produced in partnership with the film’s original creators, the Chiodo Brothers, who served as executive producers. The film’s composer, John Massari, has also breathed new life into this ’80s classic. Here’s what the brothers had to say in an interview at Gamescom Cologne:

“When we first heard that someone wanted to make a killer clown game from outer space, we all had the same initial reaction: finally! But, nothing made the experience we’re creating for Good Shepherd Entertainment and the Teravision team Get ready. We’re excited about the passion these folks have for the world of Killer Klowns and the care they put into bringing it to life in surprising new ways. We know our fans will be thrilled to be stepping foot into the Kleowns for the first time oversized shoes…because we are.

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The game will be released sometime in 2023, and it will be released on the following platforms: PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X.