Health

They are called NKT (Natural Killer T), and are particular genetically modified lymphocytes that can be used against cancer cells on two fronts: by modifying the
tumor microenvironment by stimulating the reaction of our immune system against the disease and, at the same time, by selectively targeting cancer cells. In an article just published in the magazine Science Immunology the researchers of the Laboratory of Experimental Immunology of the Irccs San Raffaele Hospital in Milan have demonstrated, in preclinical models, their effectiveness, opening the way to new possibilities of intervention.

