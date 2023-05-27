Killer mushroom in Milan, new victim of Candida auris: the symptoms

there was theyet another victim of the “killer mushroom” in Italy. There White ears he killed again in Milan. The patient, a 79-year-old, allegedly contracted the infection while in Greece. He had been transferred to the Sacco hospital for about ten days after being hospitalized abroad for months, in intensive care, due to a stroke. Over time he had had a number of complications, including septic shock and sepsis. From the laboratory tests carried out by the structure of the Lombard capital, positivity to various pathogens emerged, in addition to mycosis.

What is the “killer mushroom” Candida auris

White ears is a kind of fungus that was first isolated in 2009 in Japan in the ear of a patient – auris in Latin it means really ear. In retrospect, scientists discovered they had been dealing with this pathogen as early as 1996: it was detected in a collection of samples from South Korea.

Despite the name, it can be found in different parts of the body, from the skin to the urogenital tract, up to the respiratory system. The forme invasive they are less rare, but this type of Candida can also colonize the tissues of vital organs, causing pericarditis and pneumonia. Candidemia can be fatal in frail patients and with underlying conditions.

What are the symptoms of Candida auris

I symptoms of “killer mushroom” infection they vary according to the area involved and may not be recognized immediately, especially in the case of pathologies that can hinder a correct diagnosis. Blood and abdominal infections and ear infections can be warning signs for hospitalized patients, but only culture of blood or other body fluids can identify the pathogen.

I lab test more common may not serve to distinguish the strains of Candida auris from other mycoses, and for this reason a further confirmation of the infection can come from the resistance to the antifungal medicines used to fight them.

Because it’s a problem for hospitals

In Europa White ears came in 2015, with a outbreak in France. The first case of invasive infection in Italy was detected only in 2019, followed by an extensive cluster in the northern regions, which exploded during thea terrible year of the Covid pandemic, when the health care of the beautiful country was already suffering and nosocomial infections contributed to aggravate the conditions of the positives at Sars-Cov-2.

Due to its resistance to the most commonly used antifungal drugs – in a similar way to what happens with i superbugs and antibiotic resistance – and due to the difficulty of identification, given that often even the most advanced laboratories do not have specific technologies, there has often been talk of a “killer mushroom” and of threat to health systems of all the world.

It’s right inside the hospitals and nursing homes that White ears it kills more, by provoking epidemic outbreaks: it is transmitted through surfaces and tools for treatment and diagnosis. The infection can be asymptomatic for a long time, and for this reason it can go unnoticed even in the cleanest and most controlled environments. The mushroom creates a biological film which protects it from common disinfectants.

Cases and victims of Candida auris in Italy

New studies will still be needed to better understand the life cycle of White ears, to prevent the risks it entails for individuals and the entire health system. New efforts are being made every day to prevent its epidemic spread, which could hit health facilities like a tsunami.

From a report of theECDC – the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control which recently launched thewarning about new epidemics – published in February 2022, it emerged that since 2019 about 300 cases connected to an epidemic outbreak that mainly affected Liguria and Emilia-Romagna had been described and reported to the health authorities.

The “killer mushroom” has spread within intensive care units for the treatment of patients with Covid-19, aggravating their conditions. In several cases, such as the one found in Milan, bringing them to death.