Kilombo Yumma: Afro-Colombian Women Lead the Creation of Kilombo App for Ancestral Medicine in Bogotá

Title: Kilombo App: Empowering Afro-Colombian Women to Preserve Ancestral Medicine

Subtitle: Six Afro-Colombian women launch Kilombo App to expedite procedures and promote ancestral medicine in Bogotá

In the heart of Rafael Uribe Uribe Victims Unit, a group of resilient Afro-Colombian women is making a difference. Six women, who are victims of the conflict and displaced from their homes, have come together to establish Kilombo Yumma, a sanctuary aimed at preserving and maintaining ancestral medicine for their community in Bogotá.

Recognizing the importance of this ancient healing practice, these women are now spearheading the creation of Kilombo App, a groundbreaking platform designed to expedite procedures and ensure that ancestral medicine remains readily accessible to all. Moreover, Kilombo App aspires to encompass diverse local and national health systems, offering a comprehensive approach to healthcare and facilitating digital data collection.

The Kilombo Yumma boasts a team of knowledgeable professionals, including a head nurse proficient in both ancestral and western medicine, a manager responsible for bridging the gap between the kilombo and local communities, and an environmental technician. The team also includes a highly skilled midwife who has helped deliver over 100 children and actively contributes to disease prevention through her holistic approach to healthcare.

According to Julisa Mosquera, the matron of Kilombo Yumma, the objective is not to disregard Western medicine but rather to embrace the complementary nature of ancestral medicine. She believes that with preventive measures in place, this alternative approach can play a pivotal role in preventing the collapse of the healthcare system.

Encouraged by global efforts in digital health transformation, Laura Child, a renowned expert in the field, has joined forces with the Kilombo Yumma to develop the Kilombo App. Having worked on similar projects in emerging regions like Kenya, Brazil, and India, Child is committed to ensuring that ancestral medicine reaches marginalized communities. The development of the app was made possible by a grant from Share-net International, with support from USAID and ACDI/VOCA, guaranteeing widespread dissemination and positioning of the app.

This promising pilot program not only aims to streamline processes but also offers an opportunity for Kilombos to actively participate in the mainstream health system. By recognizing their invaluable role in disease prevention, this initiative seeks to give ancestral medicine the recognition it deserves.

As Kilombo App paves the way for wider acceptance and appreciation of ancestral medicine, it has the potential to transform healthcare for the Afro-Colombian community and beyond.

