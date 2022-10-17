Kimi Raikkonen today he turns 42 and no longer runs in Formula 1but for those who love this sport, it remains a timeless myth that has marked the history of Ferrari. Today the Red is competitive again, but she has not succeeded with Charles Leclerc e Carlos Sainz to beat the superiority of Max Verstappen who won his second consecutive world championship. And so the memory of the Ferrari fans cannot fail to go back to “a few” years ago, the last title won by the Reds, with Kimi Raikkonen. In 2007 the Finn took home a spectacular world. With 17 points to recover from Hamilton out of 20 available, in fact, everything seemed decided by now. But thanks to the victories in China and Brazil, Kimi managed to take the world title, with Ferrari also winning the constructors’ championship.