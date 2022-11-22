Home Health Kindergarten: the diseases that the child catches in kindergarten
Kindergarten: the diseases that the child catches in kindergarten

Kindergarten: the diseases that the child catches in kindergarten

First the cough, then the cold and even the sore throat – these are the symptoms of asylite. What to do when it happens and what are the most frequent causes

Kindergarten: the diseases that the child catches in kindergarten

Continuous cold, fever, cough, indisposition and so on and so forth. These are diseases that our children, especially those who attend kindergarten, catch all the time. For this reason, industry experts have given it a name: asilite. But what to do when it happens? And how to cure all this?

In this article

What exactly is kindergarten

Let’s start immediately with specifying one thing: theasylite is not diseasebut a set of problems related to cooling with which children in kindergarten, but also in primary school, often find themselves “fighting”.

It was the first to use this term Doctor and Childthe most authoritative and widespread Italian pediatric magazine, which has chosen it to define all those small but frequent ailments that afflict children.

In general, they are all respiratory tract infections of viral origin that heal on their own.

Asylite, causes and most frequent symptoms

How to understand, therefore, if your children “have taken” theasilite? We assume that this set of diseases is distinguished by its continuous cycle. The child seems to be perpetually ill and, above all, would never seem to recover.

A routine: the little one gets sick, stays at home for a few days to recover, then goes back to kindergarten and ends up feeling unwell again.

The most frequent causes of asylum I am:

While the most common symptoms I am:

  • low voice;
  • dry or wet cough;
  • a runny nose;
  • the children appear disturbed, tormented and in some circumstances even inconsolable;
  • drowsiness;
  • tiredness.

How long is all this

Since the cycle seems to never end, it’s perfectly normal for a parent to wonder how long all this lasts. A doubt that, of course, is also presented to the pediatrician.

In this regard, the British Medical Journal conducted an analysis on asylum disorders not forgetting, of course, their duration. While remaining completely harmless:

  • ear pain lasts about 7 days;
  • the cold more or less 15 days;
  • sore throat between 2 and 7 days;
  • laryngitis stops at 2 days;
  • the bronchiolitis only lasted 21;
  • cough comes up to 25 days.

If you are followed up by your pediatrician, theasilite it should expire within the days indicated above.

Cures and remedies

L’asylum is not a disease, but only a way to indicate a series of disorders involving the respiratory tract of the little ones. For this reason, there is no cure. However, pediatricians suggest some solutions.

The first thing the doctor will do is inform the parents that these symptoms will pass spontaneously and without the administration of any medicine. However, nasal washes and aerosols with saline alone may be suggested.

In some circumstances, the pediatrician could prescribe antipyretics and anti-inflammatories to the little ones and, in more complex cases, antibiotics.

Parents, for their part, can intervene with some do-it-yourself methods such as:

  • hot tea;
  • a teaspoon of honey (but not for children under 24 months):
  • rest period at home, but only if absolutely necessary.

This last point is very important because thekindergarten and school they are fundamental for the educational development of one’s children and, for this reason, it is not advisable to give them up. Finally, you can not send children to school only if it is really impossible not to because these small disturbances actually strengthen their immune system.

SOURCES

What worries parents when their preschool children are acutely ill, and why: a qualitative study

How long do the symptoms of asylite last

See also  From 2 November, the anti-flu campaign will start in Trentino from your doctor and in the Apss vaccination centers

