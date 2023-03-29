Berlin – child heroine now also offers its services in English: Digital midwifery advice via chat and numerous online courses such as baby sleep, birth preparation, postnatal education or hypnobirthing are now also available for English-speaking users. The offer was launched in Q1 2023 and will be continuously expanded throughout the year. In this way, Kinderheldin reaches an expanded target group and enables access to high-quality care offers, including for people who, for example, have immigrated or live as expats in Germany.

“We have responded to the increasing demand from users who live in the DACH region but speak a foreign language and have therefore only been able to use our services to a limited extent. We are also receiving more and more inquiries from abroad,” says Kinderheldin CEO Philipp Dräger. The Kinderheldin website is now available in English and digital midwife advice via chat can be started immediately in English without making an appointment. Kinderheldin members can also access numerous English courses: the most popular formats include the English hypnobirthing course and baby sleep coaching. The classic courses for childbirth preparation and postnatal education are also very well received by English-speaking users.

In the next step, Kinderheldin plans to expand the offer to other languages. For the midwives in the Kinderheldin team, breaking down language barriers is an important concern: “In our daily work in contact with pregnant women and mothers, we notice again and again how important it is to be able to react empathetically in your mother tongue,” says Judith Herrmann, head midwife of Kinderheldin.

The Berlin-based telemedicine platform Kinderheldin, founded in 2017, is the leading provider of digital care for pregnant women and parents in German-speaking countries. Experienced midwives and trained experts offer optimal support from the beginning of pregnancy until the end of the child’s second year of life in online courses (live and video), specialist articles and personal consultation hours. More than 80 health insurance companies, clinics, municipalities and other cooperation partners in Germany already rely on Kinderheldin as the first point of contact for everything to do with becoming a parent.