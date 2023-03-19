They shine in bright colors, adorn well-trained legs or damaged backs – kinesio tapes are often seen in professional and recreational sports. They are mainly used for pain, overload or injuries to muscles, tendons and joints. How do they work and what are their benefits?

Stiftung Warentest has evaluated overview studies on the use of kinesiotape for shoulder and back pain as well as knee problems and reveals what athletes have to look out for when using it and whether laypeople can stick the patches themselves.