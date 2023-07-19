Home » Kinesis Srl/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 3852/2023 of 06.14.2023
Health

Kinesis Srl/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 3852/2023 of 06.14.2023

by admin

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3852/2023 of 06.14.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 2520/2023 Kinesis Srl against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Cons. of Ministers, Health Department of the Sicilian Region

Attachments:

appeal (18).pdf (PDF 390.7 Kb)

896istanzappkinesis.pdf (PDF 264.2 Kb)

202303852_03.pdf (PDF 107.6 Kb)

See also  Full of minerals and vitamins C with this antioxidant citrus that helps digest

You may also like

Access to Minimally Invasive Heart Interventions and Stroke...

Insomnia, causes, symptoms and treatments: everything you need...

Rescue service in Frankfurt is threatened with collapse

The Importance of Managing Blood Pressure in Heart...

Be careful with amiodarone [Herzrhythmusstörungen] – Health education

Psychiatry Entrance Exam Faces Harsh Criticism for Unfairness...

Star Sweet – Cupcake Dip&Lick 40g

Around 6.2 million euros for day and short-term...

Protecting Against Free Radical Damage: The Power of...

Home Remedies for Night Cramps: Put a bar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy