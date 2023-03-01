Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have been “evicted” from the residence of Frogmore Cottage, on the royal estate of Windsor, where they stay when in Britain. This is what we read in the Sun and in the Daily Telegraph according to which the sovereign has decided to deprive the dukes of Sussex of the cottage right after the release of Harry’s explosive autobiography entitled ‘Spare’, full of revelations about his historic break with the Windsor and the subsequent move with his wife to the United States. Not only that, according to the Sun, the keys to Frogmore Cottage were offered to Prince Andrew, the reprobate of the Windsor house by now deprived of any role of representation of the British royal family following his suspected involvement in the infamous sex scandal linked to the name of the deceased businessman and exploiter of underage girls Jeffrey Epstein. Among other things, the Duke of York had been evicted in January from his representative lodgings at Buckingham Palace, again at the behest of King Charles. Faced with the sovereign’s decision, the Sussexes would be “shocked”, according to a source close to the couple, and consider it “a cruel punishment” towards them. Among other things, the dukes had carried out an extensive renovation, costing £2.4 million, of the residence which had been a wedding gift given to the two in 2018 by the late Queen Elizabeth.

