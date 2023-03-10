Questions continue about the health of King Charles of England: what are the causes of his extremely swollen fingers?

A new era has begun for the monarchy of England and the new king is already making the whole world worry about his state of health. In the last few days there has been talk of nothing else and the voices are getting louder and louder at a very delicate moment for King Charles III.

The new monarch had to take the place of the famous and beloved Queen Elizabeth, who sadly passed away a few months ago at the venerable age of 96. Elizabeth II ascended the throne in 1936 and her reign lasted for 70 years and 214 days, a record that not only exceeds the long-lived Queen Victoria at home, but which also becomes worldwide, even surpassing the reign of the notorious Sun King Louis XIV of France.

Now the new King has become the object of public attention around the world, but not for the most obvious reason. Many, especially on the web, have pointed this out state of his hands, visibly red and swollen. Some less delicate users have likened his fingers to sausages. However, a doctor reassured everyone, explaining that, although it may seem visually a very serious problem, it is a common condition and that it does not represent a particularly serious health risk.

King Charles And His Sausage Toes Worry The World: What Can Cause Them?

To talk about the health conditions of King Charles III was the daughter of Gareth Nye, a professor at the University of Chester, who conducted a short interview for the ‘Daily Mail’. Charles’s subjects can rest easy, as the condition of his fingers could be caused by various factors, all attributable to advanced age.

The doctor explained that the swelling could be caused by a edema or fluid retention. “Edema is a condition where the body begins to retain fluids in the limbs, usually the legs and ankles,” said Dr. Nye, “but also in the fingers, causing them to swell”. Then he went on to say that it is a “common condition and it strikes mainly people over the age of 65as the ability to control liquids is limited”.



Dr. Nye then added that another possible cause of the swelling could be the inflammation brought on by arthritis: “Another common condition in the over 60s. It often affects three main areas of the hand: the thumb joint or both finger joints, which become stiff, painful and swollen. While the medications can help with the pain, the swelling can remain.”

