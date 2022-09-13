An image is on the web that focuses on the hands, even better on the “sausage fingers” of the new king of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland, Charles IIII. Here’s what the reasons might be according to science.

While the world still remembers the Queen Elizabeth II, another ruler is occupying the front pages, for a detail that stands out at first sight. This is the new king Carlo III, which in the last public interventions he has done worry the citizens British.

The reason stands out immediately in the eyes of the most attentive, but also of the less attentive. Re Carlo III has the mani particularly swollen. Intuitively, such a physical characteristic could be a manifestation of problems circulators, but not only. The swelling isn’t necessarily due to some serious reason either, but it’s definitely a good thing control themselves given the many possible causes, from the most important to the most “light”.

King Charles, red and swollen hands: what British magazines say

Gets a lot of talk in the last few days there salute from re Carlo III, especially in such a delicate moment at home Windsor.

The photo proposed in the article of swollen fingers is the same one just reported by DailyMail and from Italian Daily factand dates back to 2012. This is because in reality the king’s hands have been immortalized several times over the years.

Was DailyStaras it also reports Daily factto ask for the explanatory intervention of Dr. Gareth Nye. The latter reconnected the visible swelling of Re Carlo III to two possible fundamental causes: the first, a edema:

A condition in which the body begins to retain fluids in the limbs, normally legs and ankles, but also in the fingers, which causes them to swell. To check if this is the real cause, the king would just need to press the swollen area for about 15 seconds and evaluate the possible depression of the area.

And if it shouldn’t be edema, the other cause is always according to the doctor Newit could be l’artrite:

Another common condition in the over sixties. It often affects three main areas of the hand: the thumb joint or both finger joints. The fingers usually become stiff, sore, and swollen, and although medications can relieve pain, the swelling may remain.

Actually for the swollen handsas mentioned from the beginning, there are dozens of explanations. But what can be ruled out in the case of the British ruler is that “sausage fingers” are not a temporary thing for him; which is why irregular lifestyles, temporary dysfunctions, unhealthy diets and the like can get worse, but an already existing situation.

Anyway, here are some of the most common causes of “swollen hands”: arthritis, unbalanced diet especially excessive consumption of salt, injuries, circulatory problems, allergic reactions, allergies, infections, or injuries.